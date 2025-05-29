NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days

Thai broadcasting wants data on digital TV survival post-2029 licence expiry

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, May 29, 2025
NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days
Photo of Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck courtesy of Bangkok Post

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) board has instructed its management to deliver a more definitive conclusion within 60 days regarding a study on the future of broadcasting.

The board, after discussing the study yesterday, May 28, refrained from reaching a final decision, with NBTC Chairperson Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck indicating the need for a more comprehensive analysis.

The board seeks detailed insights, particularly regarding the number of digital TV stations expected to persist when their licences expire in 2029. The number of digital TV channels has decreased from 24 in 2013 to 15, as some operators ceased operations due to financial constraints.

The board is also interested in potential policies to assist existing operators post-licence expiry, including measures to reduce network-related broadcasting costs.

The landscape of the TV industry has significantly shifted with the advent of streaming, leading to reduced advertising expenditure and channel viewership.

Photo courtesy of NBT World

Sarana expressed opposition to amending the law to facilitate digital TV broadcast licensing without auction post-licence expiry, emphasising that such legal changes fall under the jurisdiction of Parliament. The Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB) previously urged the NBTC to extend licence terms to help broadcasters navigate challenges in the local digital TV market.

On Monday, May 26, the NBTC conducted a focus group meeting to gather opinions on a draft roadmap for Thailand’s TV and broadcasting sectors. Adisak Limparungpatanakij, ADTEB Vice President, highlighted the necessity for a clearer policy, noting that only 15% of Thais now watch programmes via terrestrial broadcasts, a sharp drop from 100% in the past, attributed to the rise of streaming and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, reported Bangkok Post.

Photo courtesy of iStock

The NBTC’s current policy to support the TV broadcasting sector comprises four guidelines, including the regulation of OTT services.

A draft announcement on providing internet audio broadcasts, detailing supervision criteria for OTT services, has been prepared and is expected to be presented at public hearings.

