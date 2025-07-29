Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island

Thailand’s big-screen representation continues as Isaan heartthrob Zak Srakaew became the next hottest internet sensation for his role on Love Island USA. Starring in the wildly successful Season 7 of the reality dating show, Zak entered the villa as a bombshell, an unexpected new contestant ready to stir the pot. The show famously puts single contestants together in paradise for a few weeks as they compete for love to win the grand prize.

Who is Zak Srakaew?

Although he was raised in Manchester, UK, Zak was born in Rot Et Thailand, making him the first Thai contestant on the hit TV show. As for his career, Zak is a stunning professional model who has worked with various notable brands such as Burberry, Northface, and ASOS.

Zak’s rise to stardom began during his appearance on Big Brother UK in 2023, where he used his fame to highlight his Thai heritage and the significance of his cultural upbringing to the world as he shared details from his childhood.

“I actually grew up in the jungle in Thailand,

“People automatically think I grew up in Manchester but when I tell them my life story, they are quite surprised. When I was a kid, I used to collect snakes and everything.”

Casa amor conflicts

Standing at 6 feet tall, Zak entered the villa and immediately turned heads as a new bombshell. During the show, he was known for his steamy relationship with the fan favourite, Amaya Espinal. Despite his initial appearance and shock-value, Zak’s turbulent relationship ultimately crashed and burned due to a lieu of miscommunications and mixed-signals, leading to his ultimate exit from the villa.

Zak’s early exit seems to have left him regretful as he continues to reminisce online about his villa relationships; however, he continues to claw his way to stardom through his modelling career.

Thailand in pop culture:

Zak’s presence marks a breakthrough for Thai and Isaan representation in Western media. As the first Thai contestant on the show, he offered visibility to an often-overlooked region of the country while simultaneously disrupting stereotypes of Asian men in dating shows.

There is a rarity of Southeast Asian competitors in American reality TV, and Zak’s role is a big step forward for ASEAN stars. His success highlights a hopeful shift toward more diverse narratives in global media.

Despite what may have happened in the villa, every contestant will soon have a chance to redeem themselves with Love Island’s Season 7 Reunion, set to air on August 25th at 9PM EST. What will our Isaan heathrob do next? Stay tuned to find out!