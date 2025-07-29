Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island

Starring in the wildly successful Season 7 of the reality dating show, Zak entered the villa as an unexpected new contestant ready to stir the pot

Photo of Meilun Yu Meilun Yu1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
226 2 minutes read
Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island | Thaiger
Shot from the poster of Zak Srakaew | Photo taken from Love Island, Peacock website

Thailand’s big-screen representation continues as Isaan heartthrob Zak Srakaew became the next hottest internet sensation for his role on Love Island USA. Starring in the wildly successful Season 7 of the reality dating show, Zak entered the villa as a bombshell, an unexpected new contestant ready to stir the pot. The show famously puts single contestants together in paradise for a few weeks as they compete for love to win the grand prize.

Who is Zak Srakaew?

Although he was raised in Manchester, UK, Zak was born in Rot Et Thailand, making him the first Thai contestant on the hit TV show. As for his career, Zak is a stunning professional model who has worked with various notable brands such as Burberry, Northface, and ASOS.

 

ดูโพสต์นี้บน Instagram

 

โพสต์ที่แชร์โดย Thaiger Life (@thaigerlife)

Zak’s rise to stardom began during his appearance on Big Brother UK in 2023, where he used his fame to highlight his Thai heritage and the significance of his cultural upbringing to the world as he shared details from his childhood.

Related Articles

“I actually grew up in the jungle in Thailand,

“People automatically think I grew up in Manchester but when I tell them my life story, they are quite surprised. When I was a kid, I used to collect snakes and everything.”

Casa amor conflicts

Standing at 6 feet tall, Zak entered the villa and immediately turned heads as a new bombshell. During the show, he was known for his steamy relationship with the fan favourite, Amaya Espinal. Despite his initial appearance and shock-value, Zak’s turbulent relationship ultimately crashed and burned due to a lieu of miscommunications and mixed-signals, leading to his ultimate exit from the villa.

Zak’s early exit seems to have left him regretful as he continues to reminisce online about his villa relationships; however, he continues to claw his way to stardom through his modelling career.

Thailand in pop culture:

Photo taken from Ben Symons, Peacock
Photo taken from Ben Symons, Peacock

Zak’s presence marks a breakthrough for Thai and Isaan representation in Western media. As the first Thai contestant on the show, he offered visibility to an often-overlooked region of the country while simultaneously disrupting stereotypes of Asian men in dating shows.

There is a rarity of Southeast Asian competitors in American reality TV, and Zak’s role is a big step forward for ASEAN stars. His success highlights a hopeful shift toward more diverse narratives in global media.

Despite what may have happened in the villa, every contestant will soon have a chance to redeem themselves with Love Island’s Season 7 Reunion, set to air on August 25th at 9PM EST. What will our Isaan heathrob do next? Stay tuned to find out!

Latest Thailand News
HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour | Thaiger Events

HONNE delivers an emotionally charged night at The OUCH Bangkok Tour

9 minutes ago
Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Malaysian woman reunited with lost cash thanks to New Zealand tourists

24 minutes ago
Woman&#8217;s skeleton found in Udon Thani forest during mushroom hunt | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman’s skeleton found in Udon Thani forest during mushroom hunt

1 hour ago
Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island | Thaiger Entertainment

Thailand’s bombshell enters the villa: Isaan representation in Love Island

1 hour ago
Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

2 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

2 hours ago
Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead

3 hours ago
Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate

3 hours ago
Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi

3 hours ago
Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall

3 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks

4 hours ago
Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies

4 hours ago
Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion

5 hours ago
EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | Thaiger Thailand News

EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house

5 hours ago
Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes

5 hours ago
Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht

6 hours ago
Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities

6 hours ago
30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | Thaiger Crime News

30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase

6 hours ago
Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border

6 hours ago
Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt

6 hours ago
Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire | Thaiger Business News

Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire

7 hours ago
Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

7 hours ago
SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

7 hours ago
Thai army dismisses Cambodia&#8217;s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

7 hours ago
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

24 hours ago
EntertainmentThai Life
Tags
Photo of Meilun Yu Meilun Yu1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
226 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Meilun Yu

Meilun Yu

Meilun is a part of the video production and content team at the Thaiger. Originally from Canada, she is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in International Relations at the University of Pennsylvania. When she’s not editing the next best TikTok dance with the video team, Meilun hopes to explore global culture, history, and the latest viral internet oddities through her writing.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x