Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

Thailand’s football association removed the national team coach after an internal review, sparking public backlash just before key qualifying matches.

Masatada Ishii, who had been at the helm of the Thai national football team since December 2023, was dismissed in a surprise announcement from the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) yesterday. The news sparked a wave of backlash from fans, with many questioning the timing of the decision.

Vice President of FA Thailand, Charnvit Polcheewin, acknowledged the uproar, saying the decision was made only after “careful and lengthy consideration.”

“We expected strong criticism from fans, and we accept that. This decision wasn’t rushed. The technical committee weighed many factors. We were worried that, if we continued with the current setup and things went wrong, it would be too late to change course.”

Ishii’s departure comes just as Thailand sits on the brink of qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The team needs only a draw against Sri Lanka on November 18 and a win at home against Turkmenistan in March to secure their spot.

Despite Thailand’s strong position and Ishii’s respectable record of 16 wins in 30 matches, FA Thailand cited “differences in coaching philosophy” following a recent technical review.

Shortly after the dismissal, Ishii took to Instagram to express his confusion and frustration, stating the decision came without warning during what he thought was a standard match review.

“When the review ended, they suddenly told me my contract would be terminated today. I was confused and didn’t sign anything. What dishonest people they are.”

He went on to thank fans and express regret over the situation.

Charnvit responded to the criticism:

“We’ve always treated him with respect and didn’t interfere with his work. It’s best that we part ways respectfully.”

FA Thailand is now in a race against time to appoint a new head coach. Leading the shortlist is technical director Anthony Hudson, who previously managed BG Pathum United and has coached New Zealand and served as interim coach for the US, according to Thai PBS World.

Other contenders include Thai coaching veterans Kiatisuk Senamuang, Sasom Pobprasert, and Totchtawan Sripan, though club commitments may be a hurdle. Fan-favourite foreign names like Park Hang-seo and Shin Tae-yong are also being considered.