Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya

A Thai woman’s ride from Kanchanaburi to Pattaya turned into a six-hour highway horror after her taxi driver watched cartoons at the wheel, argued with her repeatedly, and then tried to throw her out of the moving vehicle.

TikTok user @alin_6236 posted a dramatic video yesterday, July 8, capturing part of the meltdown, including the moment the driver screamed, stopped the car, and chased her down the road, yelling “I can’t take it anymore!”

The drama began when Alin hired the driver for a private 3,200-baht trip from Kanchanaburi to Pattaya. The agreed pick-up time was 6pm, but the driver turned up at 11am and waited outside her home. To avoid confusion, Alin and her family decided to leave earlier – big mistake.

“All was calm at first,” she said. “We chatted and then dozed off. When I woke up, I saw he was watching cartoons on his phone while cruising down the M81 expressway like it was a Sunday drive. I wasn’t okay with it, so I messaged the taxi company.”

“The company called the driver to tell him to knock it off but that only made things worse. He started sulking and ranting about traffic, speed limits and how I didn’t understand his job.

“I asked him politely if he could speed up just a little. I was in pain and had forgotten my medication. But he kept going on and on until I snapped and asked him to stop talking.”

Things only got more bizarre. Instead of using the expressway, the driver decided to take the inner city route through Bangkok, adding two extra hours to the trip. Still, Alin didn’t complain, until they hit Rama 9 Road.

“I asked again if we could use the expressway. He just moaned about closures and traffic. We stayed quiet, trying to be patient. But by the time we reached Suvarnabhumi, I was in agony.”

By 9pm, six hours into a journey that should’ve taken four, Alin had had enough. She asked him to stop the car.

“He refused. We started shouting. I said I’d call the police. He snapped, screamed, ‘I can’t take it anymore!’ and suddenly pulled over like he was going to throw me out.”

What followed was pure chaos, KhaoSod reported.

“He opened the door mid-drive and kept jerking the wheel like he wanted to shake us out. Then he jumped out, chased us, and yelled at us not to run away. We were terrified.”

The driver later dumped their bags on the side of the road before driving off.

Social media users were split, with some accusing the woman of overreacting, while others said the driver was clearly unfit to be on the road.

Alin is now calling for action.

“This man is a danger to society. I just want to know, were we in the wrong for speaking up?”