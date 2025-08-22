Tempura favourite Tenya exits Thailand after 10 years

Central Restaurants Group shifts focus as Japanese food giant loses steam in local market

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, August 22, 2025
Photo courtesy of Wheree

Thailand’s tempura lovers are in mourning as popular Japanese restaurant chain Tenya is pulling the plug after nearly a decade in the country.

Known for its crispy tempura bowls and authentic Japanese flavours, Tenya will shut its last two branches at Terminal 21 and Samyan Mitrtown on August 31, signalling the end of its run in Thailand.

Originally launched in Asakusa, Japan, in 1989, Tendon Tenya became a hit among tourists and locals, eventually expanding to over 100 locations worldwide. In Thailand, the brand was introduced in 2015 by Central Restaurants Group (CRG), with its first outlet at Central Bangna.

Backed by secret recipes from Japan and a diverse menu of tempura delights, Tenya quickly gained traction, opening 14 branches by 2020 in major city malls and suburban shopping centres.

But the market soon shifted.

As Thai consumers developed a taste for other Japanese cuisines and newer competitors entered the scene, Tenya’s popularity gradually waned. In recent years, outlets began shutting down quietly until only two remained.

Photo courtesy of Brand Inside

CRG, which oversees several food brands in Thailand, confirmed that the decision aligns with its 2024 strategy to focus on high-growth potential businesses.

“Tenya was one of our flagship Japanese brands, but the time has come to say goodbye.”

While no formal farewell campaign has been announced, loyal customers have less than 10 days to enjoy a final meal before the tempura chain bows out for good.

One customer lamented the restaurant’s closure.

“It’s been part of my lunch routine for years. I’ll visit one last time before it’s gone.”

Although the brand is exiting Thailand, Tenya will continue operating in other countries, where it still retains a strong customer base, according to Brand Inside.

The closure highlights the increasingly competitive landscape of Japanese cuisine in Thailand, where diners are spoilt for choice with everything from sushi trains to ramen chains.

So if you’re a fan of crispy prawn tempura, golden kakiage or authentic Japanese tendon, you’d better head down to Terminal 21 or Samyan Mitrtown before August 31.

It’s the last call for Tenya Thailand.

