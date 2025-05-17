SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will start testing on KiHa 40 and 48 diesel trains before next month ends, with plans to deploy these second-hand trains from Japan on suburban feeder routes by the end of the year.

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala stated that the donated trains have been adapted to suit Thailand’s narrow-gauge tracks. Out of 20 units being refurbished, some are expected to be ready for operation by year end.

Currently, the trains’ engines, transmissions, brakes, and other systems are undergoing comprehensive testing at the SRT depot in Makkasan. These tests are being conducted in line with recognised standards.

All components will undergo another inspection before deployment on a test run, anticipated to occur between the last week of May and the end of June.

Following the systems tests, the train interiors will be upgraded to modern standards to enhance passenger appeal. The seats will be reupholstered with synthetic leather, suitable for suburban commuter services. Additionally, toilets will be equipped with Western-style seats and waste-holding tanks.

After completing the interior work, the exteriors will be repainted, though the final colour scheme is yet to be decided.

Between four and six trains are expected to be ready for suburban feeder service later this year. The remaining units will be gradually introduced as they become service-ready, increasing the SRT’s fleet to meet the rising demand for suburban passenger services, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has denied opposition claims that the government is secretly negotiating two major deals worth over 100 billion baht with the concessionaire of the high-speed rail project linking Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and U-Tapao airports.

Suriya responded directly to accusations made by Surachet Pravinvongvuth, a list-MP from the opposition People’s Party, during a censure debate against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in March.