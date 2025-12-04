Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away

Channel 9 Cartoon announced the death of Took Arunee, a legendary Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo.

The Facebook page “Channel 9 Cartoon” shared sad news of the passing of Arunee Nanthiwat, also known as Aunty Took, a legendary senior voice actress.

She was the iconic voice behind many beloved characters, including Edogawa Conan, from Detective Conan, and Suneo, from Doraemon. Took spent more than four decades in the industry, bringing happiness to Thai children.

The page wrote that they deeply mourn the loss of Khun Arunee Nanthiwat, who voiced over 100 animated series since 1982. Over more than 40 years, her voice created joy and lasting memories for cartoon fans all over Thailand.

Aunty Took voiced many unforgettable characters throughout her career. Some of her most iconic roles include:

Suneo and Dorami in Doraemon

and in Doraemon Edogawa Conan in Detective Conan

in Detective Conan Taichi in Digimon Adventure

in Digimon Adventure Fujihara Hazuki in Magical Doremi

in Magical Doremi Hino Rei (Sailor Mars) and Chibiusa in Sailor Moon

The Channel 9 Cartoon team ended their message with a tribute, saying that although Aunty Took can no longer create new work, her voice and legacy will always live on in the hearts of cartoon fans forever.

Fans have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences and express gratitude to Aunty Took for making their childhood magical.