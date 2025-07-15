Japanese tourist faces legal action for train vandalism in Bangkok

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has taken legal action against a Japanese tourist accused of spray-painting a train and its carriages near a railway bridge on Kanchanaphisek Road, Bangkok. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 13, and resulted in property damage and train delays.

According to Weeras Amrapal, the SRT Governor, the foreign tourist used spray paint on the locomotive and carriages of express train number 171, which travels the Bangkok-Sungai Kolok route. The vandalism happened at the railway bridge on Kanchanaphisek Road in the Taling Chan district.

The station master promptly coordinated with local police, who quickly apprehended the suspect at the scene. Upon searching, the police found 10 spray paint cans in the tourist’s possession. The person was subsequently taken to Phutthamonthon Police Station for legal proceedings.

The SRT has affirmed its commitment to pursuing legal action to the fullest extent to protect state property and deter similar offences in the future. The railway assets are considered national property, and the organisation is determined to safeguard them.

The SRT also urges the public to report any inappropriate behaviour or vandalism of government property. Residents can contact local officials or call the 1690 hotline available 24 hours a day to help protect Thai railways as a national treasure.

Additionally, on July 13, a social media post in the Thai Train Thailand group highlighted the incident, noting the vandalism by a Japanese tourist on the locomotive and a fan sleeper carriage.

The post mentioned that the police had already apprehended the suspect and taken them to Phutthamonthon Police Station for prosecution.

In similar news, a Japanese tourist sparked a disturbance in Chiang Mai after being stopped from releasing a sky lantern during New Year’s celebrations. The incident occurred at 9.40am on December 31, when the tourist grabbed a police officer’s collar in frustration after being told the activity was not permitted.

The officer, part of Chiang Mai’s patrol unit assigned to maintain order in the busy area, remained composed and calmly explained the regulations. Eventually, the tourist understood the situation and issued an apology.