Thailand News | British tourist hurt in illegal paragliding mishap, travel guide: explore Thailand like Lisa

Today we’ll be talking about a deadly crash during a Royal Thai Air Force training mission, a British Tourist hurt in an illegal paragliding mishap, and a little later a Danish-Arab Influencer’s videos mocking Thai culture have gone viral. Sounds like bad news but don’t worry I’ve got some feel good stuff at the end of the show brought to you by the inimitable LaLisa.

A Royal Thai Air Force light attack aircraft went down during a training flight in a forested area of Chiang Mai’s Chom Thong district, killing both pilots on board. Rescue and military teams sealed off the crash site as authorities begin their examination of what caused the mishap. The deceased crew were part of a routine training mission at the time of the incident. Local emergency responders reached the area shortly after the aircraft went down. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

A British man suffered leg injuries after attempting to paraglide without permission inside Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi. The paraglider collided with a cliff face, prompting rescue services to rush to the scene. Officials emphasised that the activity was unauthorised due to safety and environmental concerns. The incident has raised questions about adherence to national park regulations. Park authorities are reviewing enforcement measures to prevent similar dangerous stunts.

Police in Bangkok located a child who had been missing for four days after evidence linked her disappearance to contact via an online game. The 12-year-old was found safe inside a condominium unit in the Bang Mod area. Authorities detained a suspect believed to have lured her through the gaming platform. The case has sparked renewed focus on internet safety and how young people interact with strangers online. Family members expressed relief at her recovery.

A social media personality of Danish and Arab heritage has ignited outrage after circulating videos in Pattaya that mocked Thai police and residents. In some clips the influencer appeared to flout traffic rules and insult officials, prompting criticism from netizens at home and abroad. Many commentators on Reddit and other platforms described his conduct as disrespectful to local culture. The controversy has reignited discussion about acceptable behaviour by foreign visitors in Thailand. It remains unclear whether authorities will take formal action against him.

A street performer in Japan portraying a “living statue” struck the young son of a Thai actress on the head during a performance, drawing attention online. Clips and photos of the moment spread among Thai social media users, stirring debate about the nature of the act. The boy’s parents later clarified that there was no lasting harm and that they regarded the event as an accident. Many comments from netizens ranged from bemused to critical of the performer’s approach. The family stated they would not pursue legal measures.

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about the “Chang Thai” herbal inhaler after determining it isn’t officially registered. Officials found that the product may be using another item’s registration number, raising concerns over its legitimacy. The inhaler’s advertisement also lacked a proper herbal product licence. Consumers are urged to exercise caution and check product registrations before purchase. The FDA continues monitoring similar health products for compliance.

The Royal Thai Police have introduced a new traffic rule for early 2026 that prioritises verbal warnings before issuing fines. The directive instructs officers nationwide to explain offences to drivers initially, aiming to promote better compliance and understanding. Digital ticket management tools will be used when fines are eventually applied if repeat violations occur. Officials say this approach is designed to improve road discipline and reduce accidents. Public education efforts will accompany the rollout.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has outlined six scenic spots across the country that fans can visit in the footsteps of BLACKPINK’s Lisa Manobal. From Bangkok’s iconic Wat Arun to the tea-covered hills of Chiang Rai and the lush rainforests of the south, each location showcases Thailand’s diverse landscapes. The “Feel All the Feelings” campaign encourages travellers to connect emotionally with these varied destinations. Tourism officials hope the route will attract both devoted fans and general visitors alike. Tips for timing visits and capturing memorable photos are included to help plan journeys.