Travel in Lisa’s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand

When the Tourism Authority of Thailand unveiled Lisa Manobal as the official “Amazing Thailand Ambassador” on January 28, at a spectacular event against the illuminated backdrop of Wat Arun, they created a roadmap for anyone who wants to travel Thailand with Lisa as their guide.

The BLACKPINK superstar’s “Feel All the Feelings” campaign showcases six breathtaking locations that capture Thailand’s diversity, from ancient temples to misty mountains and geological wonders. Whether you’re a dedicated Blink or simply seeking Thailand’s most photogenic destinations, here’s your guide to following Lisa’s trail across the Kingdom.

On this page

Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), Bangkok

This is where it all began. Wat Arun’s towering 80-metre prang, encrusted with millions of Chinese porcelain fragments and seashells, served as the dramatic backdrop for Lisa’s campaign unveiling.

For fans looking to travel to Thailand and experience Lisa’s curated locations, the temple represents Mount Meru in Buddhist cosmology, with its shimmering surface creating a visual metaphor for “awakening”—perfectly aligned with the campaign’s emotional messaging.

Foreign visitors pay a 200 baht entrance fee (opens 8am to 6pm daily), and the most scenic approach is via Chao Phraya Express Boat to Tha Tien Pier, then a cross-river ferry.

To recreate Lisa’s campaign aesthetic, visit just before sunset around 5.30pm for golden hour lighting, or view the illuminated temple at night from rooftop bars like The Deck on the opposite riverbank.

Important: Strict dress code enforced as shoulders and knees must be completely covered. Traditional Thai clothing rentals are available at the entrance if needed.

Chui Fong Tea Plantation, Chiang Rai

Located 40 minutes from Chiang Rai city in Mae Chan district, this 1,000-rai plantation offers terraced tea fields cascading down hillsides at 1,200 metres. The minimalist architecture by IDIN Architects provides 360-degree panoramic views in Thailand that feel purpose-built for Instagram, exactly the “Lisa aesthetic” that blends high fashion with natural travel.

Lisa’s collaboration with Los Angeles luxury grocer Erewhon featured the “Thai Up The World” drink (US$11, available through February 7), a wellness-focused reimagining of Thai iced tea made with Chui Fong’s organic teas. But you’ll get the authentic experience here for a fraction of the price.

Sample Oolong No. 12 and Green Tea harvested on-site. The café’s signature Green Tea Crepe Cake (120 baht) is mandatory. Walk directly into the meticulously maintained tea bushes—no hiking gear required, just bring your best casual-chic travel outfit. Pair your visit with nearby Wat Rong Khun (White Temple) or Wat Rong Suea Ten (Blue Temple) for a colour-coordinated itinerary.

Entry to the plantation is free; you pay only for food and tea purchases.

Phu Langka National Park, Phayao

This is the quintessential “unseen Thailand” destination that epitomises the campaign’s push toward secondary cities. For those who travel Thailand in Lisa’s footsteps, Phu Langka’s limestone karsts jut dramatically from flat valley floors, and during cool season mornings (November-February), the valley fills with thick fog, leaving only peaks visible like islands floating in clouds.

Wake up at 4.30am and head to Magic Mountain Café in Pong District, perched on a cliff facing Pha Chang Noi (Little Elephant Cliff). Sunrise breaks around 6.30am, revealing the mystical “sea of mist” (Talay Mok) that creates the dreamy, emotional visuals central to Lisa’s campaign.

The café requires reservations for prime viewing spots.

Magic Mountain Camp offers dome tents with air conditioning, en-suite bathrooms, and water heaters, experiencing wild views without sacrificing comfort. Park entrance fees vary by area.

Complete your Phayao experience with Wat Tilok Aram, a submerged temple accessible by rowboat on Kwan Phayao lake, or visit Phu Sang’s rare warm waterfall (35°C natural heated spa).

Sam Phan Bok, Ubon Ratchathani

Located in Pho Sai District of Thailand’s far Northeast, Sam Phan Bok translates to “3,000 Holes” and is a massive sandstone reef sculpted by millions of years of Mekong River erosion. This geological wonder is only visible during the dry season (December-May) when water levels drop to reveal an alien landscape of circular potholes and fantastical rock formations.

Lisa’s Thailand travel campaign highlights this location to showcase her Isaan roots (she’s from Buriram province) make this location particularly meaningful. The campaign leverages her “hometown hero” status to encourage tourism across Thailand’s impoverished Northeast region, dispersing economic benefits beyond Bangkok and beach destinations.

January 2026 is peak season, the best time to visit. Book a long-tail boat from Had Salueng pier (approximately 1,000 baht per boat, carrying 6-8 passengers).

Tours include stops at major hole clusters and the “Narrowest Point of the Mekong,” where the river squeezes to just 56 metres wide. Best time: late afternoon (4pm to 6pm) when the heat dissipates, and long shadows enhance the rock texture for photography. Entry to the site itself is free; you pay only for boat transport.

Khao Sok National Park, Surat Thani

Khao Sok’s 739 square kilometres contain one of Earth’s oldest rainforests—older and more biodiverse than the Amazon. The park’s centrepiece, Cheow Lan Lake, features hundreds of towering limestone karsts rising from emerald water, some reaching nearly 1,000 metres high.

Lisa’s acting debut as “Mook” (a spa manager) in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 has triggered massive “set-jetting” tourism. While the show used multiple filming locations, including Four Seasons Koh Samui (which saw a 370% search increase) and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket, Khao Sok provided the dramatic prehistoric jungle visuals.

Park entrance is 300 baht for foreign adults (2026 rate increase for conservation funding). January offers cool, dry weather with calm, emerald-green water, perfect for boat safaris to spot wild elephants, hornbills, and tapirs during morning mist boat rides.

For the full “Lisa experience,” luxury floating villas like 500 Rai Floating Resort range from 15,000 to 30,000 baht per night. Note: Fees for the jungle trekking area are separate from lake access fees.

Red Lotus Sea, Udon Thani

The Red Lotus Sea (Talay Bua Daeng) in Udon Thani’s Nong Han Lake is the visual centrepiece of Lisa’s campaign. The image of her in a boat surrounded by thousands of pink water lilies became the campaign’s most iconic shot.

During December through February, millions of pink lotus flowers bloom across the lake, creating a surreal pink carpet stretching to the horizon. Local long-tail boats navigate through the flowers, offering 360-degree photo opportunities that explain why this became the campaign’s hero image.

Boats depart from various piers around Nong Han Lake, with tours typically costing around 500 baht per boat (rates vary by pier and boat size). The lotus bloom peaks in early morning (5am to 10am) when flowers are fully open—plan to arrive at dawn for the best experience and lighting. The site pairs perfectly with a multi-province Isaan itinerary, connecting to Sam Phan Bok in Ubon Ratchathani for a complete exploration of the Northeast.

Start planning your Lisa-inspired journey

Thailand’s tourism strategy for 2026 isn’t just about celebrity endorsement; it’s about meaningful travel that disperses visitors from congested hubs to authentic secondary cities while maintaining options for luxury travellers.

Lisa’s trail takes you from Bangkok’s spiritual heart through Northern tea plantations and misty mountains, across Isaan’s geological wonders, and into the South’s ancient rainforests in Lisa’s travel across Thailand.

Each location offers distinct seasonal advantages: Wat Arun shines year-round, Chui Fong welcomes visitors in any season, Phu Langka’s mist appears from November to February, Sam Phan Bok reveals itself from December to May, the Red Lotus blooms from December to February, and Khao Sok peaks from November to April.

With planning, you can experience multiple locations in a single journey, following the footsteps of Thailand’s global ambassador while discovering why the campaign asks travellers to “Feel All the Feelings.” The Kingdom is ready—are you?

Related articles:

• BLACKPINK’s Lisa Manobal’s story from a dream to superstardom

• How Southeast Asia can capitalise on The White Lotus Effect

• TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January