Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning today, January 29, about a popular herbal inhaler after discovering that the product does not appear in its official registry and may be using another item’s registration number.

The FDA received a consumer complaint regarding a 2-gram herbal inhaler labelled Chang Thai (meaning Thai elephant) with the number G508/68, production lot 24010101, and manufacturing and expiry dates marked as June 25, 2025 and June 25, 2028, respectively.

Upon investigation, the FDA found no approval record for the product under the listed registration number.

Further checks revealed a Facebook page promoting the product with claims that it alleviates dizziness, faintness, and fatigue, and helps users feel refreshed and alert. The advertisement also claimed it was particularly suitable for those feeling sleepy or tired.

However, the FDA reported that the number G508/68 actually belongs to a different registered product, not the Chang Thai herbal inhaler in question. Additionally, the advertisement lacked a valid herbal product advertising licence number, raising further concerns about its legitimacy.

Officials are now urging the public to exercise caution when purchasing or using the product, as it may not meet safety or legal standards. The FDA stated that legal action is being pursued against those responsible for the unauthorised sale and advertisement of the product.

Consumers who have concerns or doubts about the safety of health products are encouraged to contact the FDA directly for further clarification.

Similarly, back in October last year, Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged the popular herbal inhaler brand Hong Thai Formula 2 for microbial contamination after routine sampling found it breached multiple safety regulations.

Samples were analysed by the Department of Medical Sciences, which confirmed that it failed critical microbiological quality standards. The FDA warned that using products with high microbial content can lead to infections and other serious health complications, particularly for those with weakened immune systems.