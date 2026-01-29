Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff

A British man sustained leg injuries after illegally paragliding within Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province and crashing into a cliff at a height of around 60 to 70 metres above the ground.

National park rangers discovered the paragliding accident while conducting a routine patrol near Ton Sai Beach, in the western area of Ao Railay, at approximately 10.27am yesterday, January 28.

The injured foreigner was later identified as a 52 year old British national. Rangers found him suspended from a steep cliff, with his parachute entangled in rocks and trees. Initial assessments suggested that a sudden change in wind direction may have swept the paraglider off course and slammed him into the cliff face, causing the accident.

To plan the rescue operation, park rangers deployed a drone to survey the area and assess the man’s condition. The footage revealed that the British man sustained an injury to his leg. Despite his injuries, he remained conscious and was able to communicate clearly with rescue personnel.

Rangers then coordinated with emergency medical services and the Krabi Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office to request assistance from rescuers trained in cliff climbing and high-angle rescue operations.

After several hours of careful planning and climbing, the rescue team successfully retrieved the injured man from the cliff at 4.37pm. He was given first aid at the scene before being transported to Wattanapat Hospital for further medical treatment. Medical staff later confirmed that the man suffered scratches on his leg as well as a broken leg bone.

Officials confirmed that paragliding within the national park is illegal under the National Park Act. The law prohibits activities that may impact natural resources or wildlife unless permission is granted by the park chief or the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

As of now, national park authorities have not disclosed what legal consequences the British man may face for violating park regulations.

In a related incident reported on January 21, a foreign visitor violated park rules at Khao Yai National Park by flying a drone without permission, causing panic among a herd of elephants. The animals reportedly fled in fear after the drone was flown too close.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among wildlife or visitors, and officials have yet to announce any penalties in that case despite strong public backlash.