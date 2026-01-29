Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 29, 2026, 4:20 PM
Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026
Edited photo made with photo by Tom Kotov on Unsplash and Rayong Tourist Police

The Royal Thai Police launched a new road safety policy yesterday, January 28, aimed at improving traffic discipline, with officers instructed to issue verbal warnings before handing out fines to most violators from January through March.

Police Lieutenant General Somprasong Yenthum, assistant to the national police chief, ordered senior commanders across the country, including Metropolitan Police, Provincial Police Regions 1 to 9, Central Investigation Bureau, and the Office of Police Strategy, to implement a national police directive aimed at improving traffic discipline.

According to the directive, traffic officers must begin using the Police Ticket Management (PTM) system when issuing tickets. This is to ensure transparency and digital records.

Under Section 140 of the Land Traffic Act of 1979, as amended, officers are empowered to either warn or fine traffic offenders. The new instruction clarifies that officers should first issue verbal warnings for all offences within their power to fine, unless it is a repeat violation.

Royal Thai Police infographic explaining 2026 traffic warning policy
Infographic by the Royal Thai Police (Translated into English)

This approach will be piloted from January through March 2026. If a person repeats the same offence, officers are then expected to proceed with formal fines through the PTM system. The aim is to increase public understanding, reduce road accidents, and enhance transparency in law enforcement.

All police units have been directed to educate frontline traffic officers on how to properly use the PTM system and apply the warning-first approach consistently during this period.

Meanwhile, the public relations division has been tasked with informing the public about the campaign. They are expected to promote awareness around traffic law compliance and encourage better discipline on the roads.

Police Lieutenant General Nitithorn Jintakanon, Commissioner of the Police Education Bureau, also urged public cooperation, stressing that traffic discipline is essential to reducing accidents and ensuring long-term road safety.

In similar news, Police General Kittirat Panphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), has fiercely defended his organisation against allegations that it operates as a large-scale criminal organisation. The commissioner said that while there are bad apples in every institution, the majority of officers are working hard, even risking their lives, to serve the country.

