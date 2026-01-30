Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 30, 2026, 11:04 AM
50 1 minute read
Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Phuket Times

A foreign couple were caught engaging in sexual activity inside a tuk tuk while crossing Patong Hill in Phuket yesterday, January 29, openly disregarding passing traffic and other motorists on the busy route.

The video, recorded by a driver following behind, quickly went viral after being shared by the Facebook page Phuket Times today, January 30. In the clip, the couple can be seen undressed and physically intimate in the back of a moving tuk tuk, seemingly unfazed by surrounding traffic or passing vehicles.

The incident reportedly took place in Patong sub-district, Kathu district, as the tuk tuk was making its way over the hill that connects central Phuket to the island’s west coast.

Other drivers on the road were visibly shocked by the couple’s behaviour, which appeared to be completely uninhibited despite the public setting.

Screenshot of foreign couple caught on video in tuk tuk on Patong Hill, Phuket
Photo from Phuket Times

Social media users responded with a wave of reactions ranging from sarcasm to outright condemnation. Many criticised the couple for disrespecting Thai social norms and accused them of tarnishing Phuket’s reputation as a tourist destination. Others debated whether such behaviour should prompt a legal response, questioning what laws, if any, were violated in the incident.

Some commenters expressed concern about how the scene might affect public perception of tourism in Thailand, while others viewed it as part of a growing trend of inappropriate behaviour by foreign visitors.

Amarin TV reported that as of now, no official police response has been reported regarding the incident.

Related Articles

Similarly, also in Phuket earlier this month, two foreign tourists were caught on camera engaging in a lewd act on a public street in Patong, prompting online criticism and debate over Thailand’s visa-free entry policy.

The incident occurred in a nightlife area near Bangla Road. The individuals, identified as men of Middle Eastern and Western descent, appeared heavily intoxicated. Footage circulating online shows them performing a sex act in public.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk

11 seconds ago
Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown

5 minutes ago
Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor

48 minutes ago
Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani

51 minutes ago
Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house

1 hour ago
Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar

1 hour ago
Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism

2 hours ago
Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare

17 hours ago
Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

18 hours ago
Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff | Thaiger Krabi News

Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff

18 hours ago
Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026

19 hours ago
Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai

20 hours ago
Travel in Lisa&#8217;s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Travel in Lisa’s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand

20 hours ago
Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search

20 hours ago
Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head

20 hours ago
4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend

21 hours ago
A seafood &#038; champagne night at Sole Mio&#8217;s 7th Floor Restaurant | Thaiger Things To Do

A seafood & champagne night at Sole Mio’s 7th Floor Restaurant

21 hours ago
Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai

21 hours ago
Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband

22 hours ago
Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns

22 hours ago
AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication

23 hours ago
Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya

24 hours ago
BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules | Thaiger Thailand News

BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules

1 day ago
Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 30, 2026, 11:04 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.