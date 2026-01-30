Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk

A foreign couple were caught engaging in sexual activity inside a tuk tuk while crossing Patong Hill in Phuket yesterday, January 29, openly disregarding passing traffic and other motorists on the busy route.

The video, recorded by a driver following behind, quickly went viral after being shared by the Facebook page Phuket Times today, January 30. In the clip, the couple can be seen undressed and physically intimate in the back of a moving tuk tuk, seemingly unfazed by surrounding traffic or passing vehicles.

The incident reportedly took place in Patong sub-district, Kathu district, as the tuk tuk was making its way over the hill that connects central Phuket to the island’s west coast.

Other drivers on the road were visibly shocked by the couple’s behaviour, which appeared to be completely uninhibited despite the public setting.

Social media users responded with a wave of reactions ranging from sarcasm to outright condemnation. Many criticised the couple for disrespecting Thai social norms and accused them of tarnishing Phuket’s reputation as a tourist destination. Others debated whether such behaviour should prompt a legal response, questioning what laws, if any, were violated in the incident.

Some commenters expressed concern about how the scene might affect public perception of tourism in Thailand, while others viewed it as part of a growing trend of inappropriate behaviour by foreign visitors.

Amarin TV reported that as of now, no official police response has been reported regarding the incident.

Similarly, also in Phuket earlier this month, two foreign tourists were caught on camera engaging in a lewd act on a public street in Patong, prompting online criticism and debate over Thailand’s visa-free entry policy.

The incident occurred in a nightlife area near Bangla Road. The individuals, identified as men of Middle Eastern and Western descent, appeared heavily intoxicated. Footage circulating online shows them performing a sex act in public.