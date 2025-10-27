Thailand video news | Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s passing was announced over the weekend, Trump fronts Thai-Cambodian border accord despite lingering disputes

In today’s Thailand video news, Jay and Alex cover top stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. These include the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit and how the national mourning period is expected to affect upcoming events and nightlife, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s involvement in overseeing the Thai-Cambodian border accord in Kuala Lumpur, and, later, a major drug sting operation targeting Nigerian drug dealers in Bangkok’s Nana area.

Due to the tragic passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Civil servants and state-linked institutions are observing a one-year mourning period, with national flags at half-mast for 30 days. The Thai government confirmed, however, that no official ban has been placed on private events during the mourning period for the Queen Mother. Officials clarified that gatherings such as comedy shows, concerts, and private celebrations may continue, provided they are conducted respectfully. Authorities have requested both public and private organisers to ensure appropriate decorum during this time. The government emphasised unity and cultural sensitivity as key priorities throughout the mourning period.

At a high-profile ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Donald Trump presided over the signing of a joint agreement between Thailand and Cambodia aimed at reducing tensions along their shared border. While the document outlines steps such as withdrawing heavy weaponry and deploying an observer team, diplomats say it adds little beyond earlier cease-fire commitments. Thai officials avoided calling it a full peace treaty, signalling the deeper border issues remain unresolved. Analysts say the event served more as a symbolic diplomatic boost than a substantive breakthrough.

Bangkok police disguised as construction workers carried out a sting operation that led to the arrest of eight Nigerian nationals and one Thai accomplice. The suspects were allegedly distributing illegal substances to tourists in the Nana area using a “spit-and-sell” technique to evade detection. Officers had been monitoring the group after multiple reports of drug sales and theft in the neighbourhood. The operation was part of an ongoing effort to improve safety and restore confidence among visitors. Authorities have vowed to continue clamping down on organised criminal networks targeting tourists.

Thailand’s lawmakers are considering allowing bars and entertainment venues to stay open until 4 a.m. and ending the afternoon alcohol sales ban. Supporters believe the reforms could significantly boost tourism revenue and nightlife spending. However, public health advocates and road safety groups warn that longer drinking hours could lead to increased drunk-driving incidents. The debate has sparked protests from anti-alcohol groups and divided opinions among business owners. The government is expected to balance economic benefits against social and safety concerns before final approval.

A case of glowing sushi in Thailand has triggered investigations by health authorities into potential bacterial or chemical contamination. Experts believe the phenomenon may have been caused by bioluminescent bacteria such as Photobacterium phosphoreum, or by fish consuming glowing plankton. While not always harmful, the occurrence has raised concerns about food safety and seafood sourcing. Officials have urged consumers to avoid eating any seafood displaying abnormal luminescence. The incident has reignited discussions on seafood hygiene standards and inspection protocols.

Five people, including a young child, were hospitalised after consuming jellyfish at a barbecue in Samut Prakan. Shortly after eating, they experienced nausea, vomiting, and breathing difficulties. Authorities suspect jellyfish poisoning or an allergic reaction due to residual toxins. Local officials reminded the public to exercise caution when preparing or consuming marine species that can be venomous. The incident has renewed awareness of the dangers posed by box jellyfish and similar sea creatures in Thailand’s coastal areas.

Thailand is rapidly emerging as a preferred filming destination for major international productions. Recent projects include blockbuster franchises and streaming originals that have utilised the country’s diverse scenery and skilled workforce. Government incentives, low production costs, and improved logistics have strengthened its position in the global film market. The film industry’s expansion is expected to boost tourism and support local creative sectors. Thailand’s rise as a production hub aligns with national goals to promote the creative economy and cultural exports.

Thailand has set an ambitious goal of attracting between 45 and 60 million international visitors annually by 2035. The plan aims to elevate the country’s tourism industry to compete globally and exceed pre-pandemic levels. Authorities are focusing on high-value tourism, infrastructure upgrades, and sustainability initiatives to support this growth. The strategy also includes diversifying markets beyond traditional regions like China and Europe. Achieving this target will depend on effective long-term planning, safety standards, and international competitiveness.