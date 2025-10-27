Frenchman and Thai transwoman arrested in Phuket for selling crystal meth

Patong police arrested a Frenchman and a Thai transwoman at a hotel in Patong, Phuket, on Saturday, October 25, after discovering approximately 43 grammes of crystal meth in their possession.

Officers from Patong Police Station conducted a raid on a hotel room on Sirirat Road, Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket. The suspects were identified as a 46 year old Frenchman and a 31 year old Thai transwoman. Their names have not been disclosed pending further investigation.

During the search of the hotel room, police seized 43.64 grammes of crystal meth, a digital weighing scale, and 40 small plastic bags. Authorities confirmed that the drugs were intended for sale rather than personal use, given the quantity of the illegal substances discovered.

The two suspects were charged under Section 145 of the Narcotics Control Act for possessing a category 1 drug for sale. Under this law, offenders face imprisonment ranging from two to 20 years and fines of between 200,000 and two million baht.

Following the arrest, the suspects were taken to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

This arrest comes amid a series of recent drug crackdowns across Thailand. On Sunday, October 26, Bangkok police disguised as construction workers arrested eight Nigerian men and one Thai suspect in a separate operation.

A week earlier, a Nigerian man was arrested at a Bangkok nightclub along with his Thai wife, who remains at large, after allegedly supplying drugs to partygoers. Out of 127 patrons tested at the venue, 22 returned positive results for illegal substances.

Last month, Samut Prakan police apprehended a Nigerian man and his Thai girlfriend at an apartment on Srinakarin Road. Authorities confiscated 99 grammes of cocaine, three mobile phones, and assets worth approximately 700,000 baht, believed to have been acquired through drug dealings.

In August, four Vietnamese nationals were arrested in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok for producing illegal drugs. Police discovered that the suspects had converted the property into a production facility and seized a parcel containing 5,200 grammes of ketamine.

These operations highlight an ongoing effort by Thai officials to tackle organised drug trafficking across the country.