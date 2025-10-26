Glowing sushi causes health concern over bioluminescence

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Facebook user, “Mild Burusskorn,” recently shared an unusual discovery in the group ‘We Are Consumers’ today, on October 26. The user purchased sushi, only to find one piece glowing blue. This unexpected phenomenon caused concern and confusion, prompting further investigation.

The sushi in question was a piece of sweet egg, specifically ordered from the staff after the initial set had sold out. The user noticed the glow while exiting a vehicle in the dark, igniting curiosity about the cause of the blue light.

The user expressed apprehension about consuming the sushi due to its peculiar appearance.

Associate Professor Jessada Denduangboripant from the Department of Biology, Faculty of Science at Chulalongkorn University, addressed this occurrence on his Facebook page, ‘Ah, That’s How It Is by Ajarn Jessada.’ He explained that seafood can exhibit luminescence without exposure to black light or ultraviolet light.

Professor Jessada suggested that such phenomena should be examined by relevant authorities, such as the Department of Medical Sciences, to determine the cause.

Drawing parallels to a similar incident in 2010 involving glowing fish balls, the Food and Drug Administration had identified three potential causes: firstly, the presence of bioluminescent bacteria, such as Photobacterium phosphoreum, which can produce a glowing effect; secondly, the fish used may have consumed bioluminescent plankton or bacteria like Vibrio harveyi; and thirdly, the addition of phosphorus-containing chemicals, such as phosphates used for moisture retention or hydrogen peroxide as a bleaching agent.

Based on these potential causes, Professor Jessada posited that microbial contamination might be the reason for the glowing sushi, rather than chemical additives.

Laboratory testing is necessary to identify the specific bacteria and assess any health risks, including possible issues with production or storage hygiene.

In similar news, seafood lovers across Thailand were cautioned after reports surfaced of the highly venomous blue-ringed octopus being found in local dishes during late 2023 including sushi and barbecue skewers.

Glowing sushi causes health concern over bioluminescence | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The creature, which carries venom up to 20 times stronger than a cobra’s, has appeared in markets and restaurants in several provinces, sparking public concern. Its signature glowing blue rings, though strikingly beautiful, signal extreme danger.

Experts warn that the octopus’s tetrodotoxin can cause paralysis and respiratory failure even in minute amounts, and that its toxicity remains potent even when cooked at high temperatures. There is no known antidote, making immediate medical attention vital in suspected cases.

He advised against consuming foods with unusual characteristics like this glowing sushi, as it could pose a health risk due to potential contamination with pathogenic microorganisms, leading to health issues like diarrhoea or food poisoning, reported by KhaoSod.

