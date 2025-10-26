Jellyfish barbecue leaves five in hospital in Samut Prakan

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Early this morning on October 26, five individuals, including four adults and a young girl, collapsed unconscious on a road in Samut Prakan province.

They had been enjoying a barbecue party at a housing complex in Bang Pu district when they suddenly fell ill after consuming jellyfish.

The group, who had been partaking in the festivities, started experiencing severe symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing. These symptoms are indicative of an allergic reaction or poisoning, likely caused by the jellyfish they consumed.

Alarmed by the rapid decline in their condition, a call was made to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation for emergency assistance.

The rescue team promptly arrived at the scene and transported the affected individuals to a nearby hospital for urgent medical evaluation and treatment.

Doctors were tasked with determining whether the symptoms were a result of the jellyfish itself or other food consumed during the barbecue.

It is important to note that while some types of jellyfish can be safely used in cooking, improper preparation or consumption of toxic varieties can lead to allergic reactions or severe food poisoning.

In similar news, authorities recently issued nationwide warnings after venomous box jellyfish were spotted along Thailand’s popular coastlines, including Phuket, Krabi, and Surat Thani. The sightings, reported during the monsoon season, raised safety concerns for beachgoers as the jellyfish are known for their potentially deadly stings.

Image credit to the Nation

Resorts and local officials have since increased safety measures by installing warning signs and protective nets in high-risk areas. Tourists are being urged to stay within designated swimming zones and carry vinegar, the recommended first aid treatment for stings.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand reassured travellers that the beaches remain safe, but advised extra caution during the rainy season when jellyfish tend to drift closer to shore.

Difficulty in breathing is a particularly dangerous symptom, necessitating immediate medical attention. This incident serves as a warning to barbecue enthusiasts to exercise caution when including unfamiliar ingredients like jellyfish in their meals, reported by KhaoSod.

