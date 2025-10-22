Thailand video news | Thailand’s three-airport high-speed rail project hits a major contract impasse, Weak tourist inflows cloud Thai baht’s end-of-year rally

In Thailand Video News Today, Alex and Jay bring you stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s lineup includes a Thai doctor’s warning about excessive online content, a stalled mega rail project, and some quirky museums worth visiting.

A Thai forensic medicine specialist warns that heavy pornography use can cause erectile dysfunction and lower sexual interest. He cites a 2021 study of 3,419 men aged 18–35, which showed frequent users had a 70% higher risk of dysfunction.

He explains that overstimulation dulls the brain’s response to real intimacy and increases stress and anxiety. His advice: take a 90-day “porn detox” to reset the brain and restore sensitivity.

Thailand’s US$6.8 billion rail link connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports has stalled after six years of little progress. The private partner failed to secure financing and pay a 10.67-billion-baht fee, freezing the contract.

The government tried to save the deal with staged payments and extra guarantees worth 160 billion baht. But legal concerns stopped the revised plan. The transport minister rejected the terms, the SRT governor resigned, and the project now hangs in limbo.

If the contract collapses, lawsuits and compensation claims could follow, threatening the Eastern Economic Corridor’s development.

Analysts expect a mild baht rally this year as tourism slows, especially from China. The currency may rise only about 1% against the US dollar—far below its usual pace.

Falling exports and a stronger baht make Thai goods and holidays more expensive. The Tourism Authority predicts a 6% drop in arrivals, the first decline in a decade.

Growth recovery, a weaker dollar, or rising gold prices could help, but authorities may step in if the baht strengthens too much.

In northeast Thailand, loan sharks seized a borrower’s pet rabbit during a repayment argument. The odd act shows how informal lenders often use illegal tactics to pressure debtors.

Police are investigating whether the seizure broke civil or criminal laws. The case highlights the risks faced by borrowers dealing with unlicensed lenders in rural areas.

A Philippine court has jailed several ex-government officials for stealing funds meant for flood-control projects. Investigators found that they diverted money to fake firms and unfinished works.

The anti-corruption court convicted them of plunder and graft, ordering prison terms and asset seizures. Observers say the verdict marks a step forward in tackling corruption in disaster spending and may set a precedent for future cases.

Phuket’s ride-hailing system descended into chaos after hackers hijacked several apps. Cybercriminals redirected bookings to fake drivers who overcharged or abandoned passengers.

The breach targeted app back-end systems, letting attackers intercept ride requests. Authorities urge users to verify driver details and avoid off-app payments. The hack exposes growing cyber risks in Thailand’s transport sector.

Thailand offers plenty of offbeat museums for curious travellers. Discover collections of insects, antique toothbrushes, coconut shells, and more.

These fun spots reveal Thailand’s creative spirit and humour. Many lie beyond main tourist zones, giving visitors a glimpse of local life and hidden cultural gems.

Bangkok’s Lumpini Park is getting a major facelift ahead of its 100th anniversary. Crews are upgrading paths, lighting, and facilities while restoring the park’s historic charm.

Royal patronage supports the project, which also adds trees and new recreational spaces. The centennial celebration aims to reinforce Lumpini’s role as Bangkok’s “green lung” and a cherished gathering place.