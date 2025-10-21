Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
53 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Chalermpong Saengdee Facebook

Phuket officials vowed to crack down after hackers scammed ride-hailing drivers by hijacking app accounts and demanding ransom for registration unlocks.

Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanetra has vowed a sweeping crackdown after dozens of ride-hailing drivers reported falling victim to a sophisticated hacking scam.

The revelation came during a crisis meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall, where Governor Saransak and local MP Chalermpong Saengdee heard from drivers who claim they were scammed out of thousands of baht by cybercriminals posing as “unlocking” service providers.

The scam emerged after the Department of Land Transport (DLT) deactivated unregistered ride-hailing vehicles earlier this month. Desperate to restore their accounts, drivers turned to adverts circulating on LINE and Facebook groups offering help to “unlock” their app-based services.

Drivers say they were charged between 3,000 and 7,000 baht per session and told to transfer funds to so-called mule accounts. Many never regained access. Others discovered their vehicle details and registration numbers had been changed, raising serious safety concerns for both passengers and drivers.

Complaints have since flooded into the Phuket Provincial Ombudsman’s Office, with victims calling for urgent legal action.

Governor Saransak announced the formation of a multi-agency task force including the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO), the Provincial Commercial Office, police, and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA).

“A subcommittee on land transport has been formed to gather evidence, trace the cybercriminals, and follow the financial trails.”

MP Chalermpong added that provincial officials will work closely with major ride-hailing companies to boost digital safeguards. Proposed measures include two-factor authentication, unusual login alerts, and stricter ID and vehicle verification protocols.

The PLTO has also been instructed to hold training sessions for app-based drivers on correct registration, legal obligations, and how to avoid being scammed.

“We’re not just talking about apps. This is about protecting honest workers and restoring trust in the system.”

Governor Saransak said that he may propose changes to secondary legislation to make registration for app-based drivers more transparent and user-friendly, closing loopholes exploited by cybercriminals, reported The Phuket News.

Police are continuing their investigation, while provincial officials ramp up enforcement against illegal ride-hailing operators across the island.

“This issue is about more than technology: it’s about protecting livelihoods and creating a fair and safe platform for all.”

