Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos
Officials launch probe into cyber fraud targeting app-based drivers
Phuket officials vowed to crack down after hackers scammed ride-hailing drivers by hijacking app accounts and demanding ransom for registration unlocks.
