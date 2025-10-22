Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute

Security officer injured while trying to stop fight between rider and tourist

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
56 1 minute read
Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute
Photo via TikTok/ @buti.39

A physical altercation broke out between a Thai motorcycle taxi rider and a foreign passenger outside a shopping mall in Bangkok, reportedly due to a dispute over a drop-off point.

A TikTok user, @buti.39, shared a video of the fight on Monday, October 20, with the caption, “A motorcycle taxi rider at Siam Paragon who takes boxing as inspiration for his career.”

In the video, the motorcycle taxi rider, wearing an orange vest with the number 9, was seen dropping off a foreign man, believed to be an Arab national, in the middle of the road leading to the shopping mall. However, the foreigner refused to get off the vehicle.

An argument soon ensued, prompting a mall security guard to intervene. When the foreign man continued to refuse to dismount, the rider grabbed his leg and pushed him away. The foreigner retaliated by pushing the motorcycle to the ground.

The taxi rider then attacked the foreigner, with the fight spilling into traffic, prompting several security guards and mall workers to separate them. The rider reportedly punched the foreigner in the head several times.

Foreign passenger fight Thai taxi rider
Photo via TikTok/ @buti.39

Channel 7 interviewed the security guard seen in the video, who revealed that the altercation occurred at around 6pm on October 19 due to a disagreement over the designated drop-off point.

The foreign passenger wanted the rider to take him inside the mall area, but the rider followed the mall’s policy by stopping at the authorised location.

Fight outside Siam Paragon between taxi rider and passenger
Photo via TikTok/ @buti.39

The guard said he attempted to explain the mall’s rules to the foreign man, but the latter ignored him. He added that he was also injured while trying to break up the fight. Police officers were called to the scene to resolve the incident.

According to the guard, similar incidents have occurred at the shopping mall multiple times before, as some foreign visitors are unaware of the mall’s drop-off regulations.

Altercation over taxi drop-off spot
Photo via TikTok/ @buti.39
@buti.39

วินซิ่ง ส.สยามพารากอน😂 #กูจะบ้า #ฟีดดดดด

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Ha Ha Ha 🤪😂😂😂😜 – Ha Ha Ha 🤪😂😂😂😜

