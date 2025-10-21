Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute

Two men were arrested in Northeast Thailand after allegedly damaging a woman’s home and stealing her pet rabbit over an unpaid loan of just 4,000 baht.

Police say 24 year old Sitthikorn Kerdsiri and 22 year old Charoensak Piawwong were detained last night, October 20, in Mueang district after weeks on the run. Both were wanted on arrest warrants for property damage and theft, following a bizarre incident in late August.

Police Colonel Arthit Chatchairatanawet, chief of Kaeng Khro Police Station, confirmed the arrests today, October 21, saying the men had confessed to smashing glass windows at the home of 47 year old Kiatsuda Chasamrong in Sam Mor subdistrict, Kaeng Khro district.

The trouble began when Kiatsuda borrowed 4,000 baht from a loan shark, only to pass the money on to a friend. When her friend failed to pay her back, she defaulted on the loan, and the alleged intimidation soon followed.

The suspects reportedly claimed they visited the woman’s house after she stopped making her daily instalments of 200 baht, with the debt still standing at around 3,000 baht. Frustrated by the non-payment, they admitted to smashing her windows and taking her pet rabbit as collateral.

Police had earlier mediated a settlement between the two parties, during which the woman demanded 25,000 baht in damages for the destruction and emotional distress caused by the loss of her beloved pet.

However, the two men allegedly vanished after the meeting, prompting a renewed investigation that led to their eventual capture in Mueang district.

“The suspects confessed to breaking the windows and taking the rabbit when they couldn’t collect payment. They said they were desperate to recover the money.”

Police have not confirmed the fate of the rabbit, and it remains unclear whether the pet was returned safely, reported Bangkok Post.

The case is now progressing through the legal system, with both men facing charges related to criminal damage and theft. Police have reminded the public that using violence or intimidation to collect debts is illegal and that victims of such tactics should report incidents immediately.

Further proceedings will determine the outcome of the case.