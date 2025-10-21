Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash

Green bridge link, dog park and pavilion upgrades near completion

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
50 1 minute read
Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Metropolitan Authority Facebook

Bangkok officials are fast-tracking renovations at Lumpini Park ahead of its centennial celebrations and a royal commemoration scheduled to take place soon.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is accelerating renovation efforts at Lumpini Park ahead of its centenary celebrations, which will coincide with the 100th anniversary of King Vajiravudh (King Rama VI), the park’s founder.

The festivities, set to run from November 20 to 25, will honour both the iconic public space and the monarch’s contributions to Thai culture and urban development.

During a high-level meeting at Bangkok City Hall this week, BMA officials confirmed that several restoration and development projects are well underway and are on track to be completed in time for the commemorative events.

Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash | News by Thaiger

A key highlight is the construction of a new walkway that will link the Lumpini-Benchakitti Green Bridge on Witthayu Road directly to the park. The project, which aims to improve accessibility and pedestrian flow, is currently nearly 22% complete.

Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Elsewhere, progress continues on a privately funded dog park, already 40% finished. Other upgrades include renovation work on the 72nd Birthday Anniversary Pavilion, repairs to the park’s boundary wall along Rama IV Road, enhancements around the King Rama VI Monument, as well as upgrades to the children’s playground, fitness zone, and the central lake.

The public library and the historic clock tower are also undergoing a facelift, bringing the total number of rejuvenation projects to eight.

Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash | News by Thaiger

To support the royal commemoration, the BMA is coordinating with the Office of the Prime Minister on event logistics and safety.

“We’re committed to ensuring Lumpini Park is ready to shine. This is not just about physical upgrades, but about celebrating history, heritage, and public space.”

The agency will provide medical tents, mobile toilets, and deploy municipal officers to manage order and sanitation during the six-day celebration.

Special attractions include a musical fountain show, decorative lighting displays, and exhibitions dedicated to King Vajiravudh’s literary works and cultural contributions, according to Bangkok Post.

Lumpini Park, founded in 1925, was Thailand’s first public park and remains a beloved urban sanctuary for locals and tourists. The centennial makeover aims to honour its past while enhancing it for future generations.

Latest Thailand News
Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash

25 seconds ago
Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Northeast Thailand loan sharks steal rabbit in debt dispute

17 minutes ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing liquor from Phuket restaurant

20 minutes ago
Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former shooting athlete kills wife and daughter before turning gun on himself

47 minutes ago
7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit | Thaiger Thailand Travel

7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit

60 minutes ago
Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos

1 hour ago
MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash | Thaiger Road deaths

MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash

2 hours ago
Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao

2 hours ago
Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase

3 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported

3 hours ago
Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown

3 hours ago
Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme

4 hours ago
Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

6 hours ago
Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

6 hours ago
Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown

6 hours ago
‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos

7 hours ago
Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother&#8217;s illness | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother’s illness

7 hours ago
Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast

7 hours ago
British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash

8 hours ago
3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service

8 hours ago
Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears

8 hours ago
Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south

8 hours ago
Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road

24 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.