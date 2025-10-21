Lumpini Park gets royal revamp ahead of 100th birthday bash

Bangkok officials are fast-tracking renovations at Lumpini Park ahead of its centennial celebrations and a royal commemoration scheduled to take place soon.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is accelerating renovation efforts at Lumpini Park ahead of its centenary celebrations, which will coincide with the 100th anniversary of King Vajiravudh (King Rama VI), the park’s founder.

The festivities, set to run from November 20 to 25, will honour both the iconic public space and the monarch’s contributions to Thai culture and urban development.

During a high-level meeting at Bangkok City Hall this week, BMA officials confirmed that several restoration and development projects are well underway and are on track to be completed in time for the commemorative events.

A key highlight is the construction of a new walkway that will link the Lumpini-Benchakitti Green Bridge on Witthayu Road directly to the park. The project, which aims to improve accessibility and pedestrian flow, is currently nearly 22% complete.

Elsewhere, progress continues on a privately funded dog park, already 40% finished. Other upgrades include renovation work on the 72nd Birthday Anniversary Pavilion, repairs to the park’s boundary wall along Rama IV Road, enhancements around the King Rama VI Monument, as well as upgrades to the children’s playground, fitness zone, and the central lake.

The public library and the historic clock tower are also undergoing a facelift, bringing the total number of rejuvenation projects to eight.

To support the royal commemoration, the BMA is coordinating with the Office of the Prime Minister on event logistics and safety.

“We’re committed to ensuring Lumpini Park is ready to shine. This is not just about physical upgrades, but about celebrating history, heritage, and public space.”

The agency will provide medical tents, mobile toilets, and deploy municipal officers to manage order and sanitation during the six-day celebration.

Special attractions include a musical fountain show, decorative lighting displays, and exhibitions dedicated to King Vajiravudh’s literary works and cultural contributions, according to Bangkok Post.

Lumpini Park, founded in 1925, was Thailand’s first public park and remains a beloved urban sanctuary for locals and tourists. The centennial makeover aims to honour its past while enhancing it for future generations.