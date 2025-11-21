Thailand video news | Thailand crowned world’s top food destination for 2025 survey, Bhumjaithai unveils trio of PM candidates amid political shuffle

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s highlights include major shifts in Thai politics, foreign DJs and bloggers landing in trouble, and Thailand’s impressive ranking among the world’s top food destinations.

The Bhumjaithai Party introduced three new prime ministerial candidates: the finance minister, the commerce minister, and its party leader. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the move gives the party more flexibility ahead of a possible early election. The minority government faces a potential no-confidence motion, and Anutin hinted that he may dissolve the House if the situation escalates. Analysts say the party wants to refresh its image and show readiness for new leadership.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra began a royal-endorsed Buddhist rehabilitation course at Klong Prem Central Prison. The programme, called Dhammanavawang, focuses on reflection and self-improvement. After visiting him, his daughter Paetongtarn said he remains physically stable but feels mentally strained due to legal pressure and changing weather. Her reduced political activity has prompted speculation about party strategy. A separate Justice Ministry review of inmate transfer rules has added to questions about the timing of Thaksin’s placement.

Two Miss Universe 2025 judges resigned shortly before the Bangkok finale. Lebanese-French composer Omar Harfouch accused organisers of using a “secret” panel to select finalists outside the official process. Former French footballer Claude Makélélé stepped down soon after, citing personal reasons. The timing raised concerns. Pageant organisers denied the claims and insisted they followed all judging rules. They said the separate programme Harfouch mentioned had no link to the main competition.

A Bangkok hospital treated a foreign visitor for a botfly larva after posting images that caused public concern. A science communicator confirmed the larva came from a species found in Brazil, not Thailand. The visitor had recently travelled there, and experts said the case poses no risk to the public. Thailand has no record of this insect species surviving in its environment. Doctors removed the larva and monitored the patient for infection, calling the incident rare and manageable.

Immigration officers in Chiang Mai arrested a South Korean DJ for performing without a work permit. He entered Thailand on a PP.90 visa, which does not allow employment. He admitted he had been working regularly at local venues. Police acted on a tip-off and now plan to charge him under the Immigration Act. He may face deportation if the case moves forward.

Indian travel blogger Monica Gupta apologised after claiming a Krabi hospital scammed foreign tourists seeking treatment for cannabis-related reactions. She had posted a video alleging the hospital overcharged visitors after they consumed cannabis gummies. Then released another video saying she regretted causing a misunderstanding about Thai hospitals. She warned travellers to be cautious with cannabis products, buy travel insurance and consider using state hospitals for emergencies.

Thailand claimed the top spot in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 for global food destinations, scoring 98.33 out of 100 — the highest score ever recorded. Voters praised its street food scene, regional dishes and growing fine-dining sector. Seven Bangkok restaurants also ranked among the world’s top 35. Tourism officials say the win strengthens Thailand’s position as a global culinary hub and will boost food-focused travel.

Central Pattana launched “The Magical Stars,” a Disney-themed campaign running from 14 November 2025 to 11 January 2026. The event spans malls nationwide and features four fantasy kingdoms, a giant Christmas tree, and three-metre-tall Mickey and Minnie statues dressed in Thai silk. Interactive zones include Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. The “Magical Thai Pride” installation in nine malls highlights Thai culture and the Queen Mother’s work in promoting Thai handicrafts. The campaign aims to draw families, attract tourists and boost year-end spending.