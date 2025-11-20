Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 20, 2025, 4:06 PM
An Indian travel blogger issued a public apology after accusing hospitals in Krabi of scamming foreign tourists by overcharging them for medical treatment following adverse reactions to cannabis gummies.

The blogger, Monica Gupta, posted a reel on her Instagram account, @travelwithshades, on Sunday, November 16, alleging she and her friend were victims of a “Thai hospital scam”. In the caption of the video, she wrote…

“₹1 lakh (100,000 rupees) for 3 IV drips. Thai hospital, hospital scam, gummies, Thailand, Krabi, Phuket.”

Monica explained that she and a male friend felt ill about an hour after consuming what she described as “weird gummies,” believed to be cannabis edibles, which they had purchased in Phuket. They contacted a hospital and were admitted for IV treatment.

Initially, Monica said she was shown a bill totalling 17,500 baht, which she considered reasonable for two people. Both tourists fell asleep for three hours while receiving treatment and subsequently missed their flight.

Once recovered, they asked to settle the bill, only to be told the total was 36,000 baht, 17,500 baht each.

Monica claimed she began to suspect a scam after receiving the bill and noticing that three or four other patients in nearby beds were also being treated for similar symptoms after taking cannabis gummies. She urged her followers to comment if they had experienced similar situations in Thailand.

Many Thai and Indian social media users expressed disagreement. One Indian man, who said he had lived in Thailand for more than 22 years, praised the country’s medical system and advised Monica to avoid unfamiliar products and ensure she had travel insurance.

A Thai woman shared that medical costs are significantly cheaper at state hospitals and that both locals and foreigners pay the same rates at private facilities.

Another foreign commenter remarked that travellers should know their tolerance before consuming edibles, noting that medical treatment for foreign tourists in many countries is often more expensive.

Monica later issued a public apology in a new video posted today, November 20, stating that she was sorry for causing a misunderstanding about Thai hospitals.

Despite her apology, Monica maintained that the promotion of cannabis gummies in Thailand appeared to target foreign tourists, and she warned others not to fall into the trap like her.

She then advised tourists to purchase travel insurance and to consider visiting state hospitals instead of private ones.

Many commenters continued to dismiss her claim about cannabis gummies, arguing that she and her friend chose to consume the products voluntarily, and that the situation did not constitute a trap or a scam.

Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners

