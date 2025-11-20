Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight

Thaksin Shinawatra has entered a dhamma-based rehab programme at Klong Prem Prison, as his daughter Paetongtarn steps away from politics.

Ex-PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed her father, Thaksin, is currently participating in the Dhammanavawang rehabilitation programme at Klong Prem Central Prison.

Speaking after a visit to the Bangkok prison, Paetongtarn said Thaksin’s physical condition remained stable despite changing weather, but hinted at deeper concerns.

“With the weather changing, his physical health is fine, but mentally, he may be under a lot of stress.”

The Dhammanavawang initiative is a royal-endorsed human development programme that helps inmates practise Buddhist teachings, instil inner discipline and reflect on ways to reduce suffering. It is also seen by some as a symbolic act of repentance and self-improvement.

Thaksin’s participation in the programme comes amid political speculation surrounding possible changes to prison regulations. Justice Minister Police Major General Rutthapon Naowarat recently ordered a review of rules on inmate transfers for medical treatment, early-release criteria, and the use of non-prison sites as official detention locations, a move critics interpret as an attempt to block Thaksin’s potential release, reported The Nation.

“I hope everything proceeds according to procedure. My father is already elderly. If he is granted the right to be released for rest, it would be good. Staying inside doesn’t benefit him in any way.”

When asked whether she believes these developments are politically motivated, potentially to keep her father in prison ahead of the 2026 election, she gave a more personal response.

“I’ve stepped back from politics a lot, almost completely. I’m letting the party handle everything. I need to focus on looking after my father’s well-being.”

Adding to the political intrigue, Thailand’s attorney-general recently announced plans to appeal an earlier decision not to prosecute Thaksin under Section 112, the country’s strict lese majeste law. Critics argue the move is part of a broader strategy targeting the Shinawatra family.

Paetongtarn declined to comment on the matter, leaving the press area in her private vehicle.