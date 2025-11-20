Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 20, 2025, 4:23 PM
84 1 minute read
Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod English

Thaksin Shinawatra has entered a dhamma-based rehab programme at Klong Prem Prison, as his daughter Paetongtarn steps away from politics.

Ex-PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed her father, Thaksin, is currently participating in the Dhammanavawang rehabilitation programme at Klong Prem Central Prison.

Speaking after a visit to the Bangkok prison, Paetongtarn said Thaksin’s physical condition remained stable despite changing weather, but hinted at deeper concerns.

“With the weather changing, his physical health is fine, but mentally, he may be under a lot of stress.”

Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight | News by Thaiger

The Dhammanavawang initiative is a royal-endorsed human development programme that helps inmates practise Buddhist teachings, instil inner discipline and reflect on ways to reduce suffering. It is also seen by some as a symbolic act of repentance and self-improvement.

Thaksin’s participation in the programme comes amid political speculation surrounding possible changes to prison regulations. Justice Minister Police Major General Rutthapon Naowarat recently ordered a review of rules on inmate transfers for medical treatment, early-release criteria, and the use of non-prison sites as official detention locations, a move critics interpret as an attempt to block Thaksin’s potential release, reported The Nation.

Related Articles

“I hope everything proceeds according to procedure. My father is already elderly. If he is granted the right to be released for rest, it would be good. Staying inside doesn’t benefit him in any way.”

Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

When asked whether she believes these developments are politically motivated, potentially to keep her father in prison ahead of the 2026 election, she gave a more personal response.

“I’ve stepped back from politics a lot, almost completely. I’m letting the party handle everything. I need to focus on looking after my father’s well-being.”

Adding to the political intrigue, Thailand’s attorney-general recently announced plans to appeal an earlier decision not to prosecute Thaksin under Section 112, the country’s strict lese majeste law. Critics argue the move is part of a broader strategy targeting the Shinawatra family.

Paetongtarn declined to comment on the matter, leaving the press area in her private vehicle.

Latest Thailand News
South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai

3 seconds ago
Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight

20 minutes ago
Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners

38 minutes ago
British man attacks French tourist in Samui love spat | Thaiger Koh Samui News

British man attacks French tourist in Samui love spat

45 minutes ago
2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final

1 hour ago
Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers | Thaiger Phuket News

Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers

2 hours ago
Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat

2 hours ago
47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea

2 hours ago
Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant

2 hours ago
Foreign man caught stealing shoes and umbrella outside Phuket salon | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught stealing shoes and umbrella outside Phuket salon

3 hours ago
Singaporean scam suspect caught hiding in Isaan village | Thaiger Crime News

Singaporean scam suspect caught hiding in Isaan village

3 hours ago
Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession

3 hours ago
Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k

3 hours ago
Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines

3 hours ago
Thailand crowned world&#8217;s best food destination in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand crowned world’s best food destination in 2025

5 hours ago
Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65

5 hours ago
Second body found in Phuket&#8217;s Sarasin bridge suicide identified | Thaiger Phuket News

Second body found in Phuket’s Sarasin bridge suicide identified

6 hours ago
Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request

6 hours ago
Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal

6 hours ago
American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony

6 hours ago
Thailand may delay decision on scrapping Cambodia border pacts | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand may delay decision on scrapping Cambodia border pacts

7 hours ago
17 year old Thai student stabs classmate for pulling down trousers as prank | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai student stabs classmate for pulling down trousers as prank

7 hours ago
New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip | Thaiger Hot News

New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip

7 hours ago
Indian gang arrested in Pattaya online gambling condo sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian gang arrested in Pattaya online gambling condo sting

7 hours ago
Chilly blast hits Thailand as monsoon brings storms south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chilly blast hits Thailand as monsoon brings storms south

7 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 20, 2025, 4:23 PM
84 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.