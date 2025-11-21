Thai man armed with M16 rifle kills neighbour, wounds another in Chumphon

A Thai man, allegedly high on drugs and armed with an M16 rifle, killed a neighbour and injured another in Chumphon province yesterday, November 20, before police subdued him with tear gas.

The suspect, 40 year old Natruethep Rintawong, was reported to be under the influence of narcotics when he took the car belonging to his 27 year old neighbour, Kittisak Kirdkuha. After noticing his vehicle was missing, Kittisak followed Natruethep on a motorcycle as he fled from their accommodation in Tha Sae district.

Around two kilometres from the accommodation, Natruethep fired his M16 rifle at Kittisak, hitting him in the cheek and leaving him in critical condition.

Natruethep then returned to the accommodation, where he shot and killed another neighbour, 29 year old Thananchai Thong-ngen. He also reportedly killed a neighbour’s dog before locking himself inside his rented room.

More than 50 police officers were sent to the scene. Officers tried for over two hours to persuade Natruethep to surrender peacefully, but negotiations failed. Police eventually used tear gas and forced entry into the room.

According to police, Natruethep still had the M16 rifle in his hands and attempted to fire again, but the firearm malfunctioned. Officers arrested him without further injury to police or locals.

An angry relative of one of the victims approached Natruethep with a hammer, but police intervened before the situation could escalate. The suspect was handcuffed and promptly taken to a police station.

Natruethep now faces three charges, including intentional murder, unlawful possession of a military-grade firearm, and firing a weapon in a public area.

Although authorities believe drug use played a major role in the incident, some local reports suggest that personal disputes between Natruethep and the victims may have also contributed. Police are continuing their investigation.

In a separate case earlier this year, an M16 rifle was also involved in a fatal shooting in Surin province, where a Thai soldier committed suicide after injuring two civilians.

Initial reports linked the incident to work-related stress and mental health concerns, while some community members claimed the civilians involved had been causing disturbances near the military base.