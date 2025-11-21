Thai man armed with M16 rifle kills neighbour, wounds another in Chumphon

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 21, 2025, 1:00 PM
64 1 minute read
Thai man armed with M16 rifle kills neighbour, wounds another in Chumphon | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Tawit Bantoon

A Thai man, allegedly high on drugs and armed with an M16 rifle, killed a neighbour and injured another in Chumphon province yesterday, November 20, before police subdued him with tear gas.

The suspect, 40 year old Natruethep Rintawong, was reported to be under the influence of narcotics when he took the car belonging to his 27 year old neighbour, Kittisak Kirdkuha. After noticing his vehicle was missing, Kittisak followed Natruethep on a motorcycle as he fled from their accommodation in Tha Sae district.

Around two kilometres from the accommodation, Natruethep fired his M16 rifle at Kittisak, hitting him in the cheek and leaving him in critical condition.

Natruethep then returned to the accommodation, where he shot and killed another neighbour, 29 year old Thananchai Thong-ngen. He also reportedly killed a neighbour’s dog before locking himself inside his rented room.

More than 50 police officers were sent to the scene. Officers tried for over two hours to persuade Natruethep to surrender peacefully, but negotiations failed. Police eventually used tear gas and forced entry into the room.

Thai man arrested for killing neighbour in Chumphon
Photo via Facebook/ Tawit Bantoon

According to police, Natruethep still had the M16 rifle in his hands and attempted to fire again, but the firearm malfunctioned. Officers arrested him without further injury to police or locals.

An angry relative of one of the victims approached Natruethep with a hammer, but police intervened before the situation could escalate. The suspect was handcuffed and promptly taken to a police station.

Related Articles
Fatal rampage in Chumphon
Photo via Facebook/ กำนันมอส จุลมูล

Natruethep now faces three charges, including intentional murder, unlawful possession of a military-grade firearm, and firing a weapon in a public area.

Although authorities believe drug use played a major role in the incident, some local reports suggest that personal disputes between Natruethep and the victims may have also contributed. Police are continuing their investigation.

Thai man kills neighbour with M16 in Chumphon
Photo via Facebook/ Tawit Bantoon

In a separate case earlier this year, an M16 rifle was also involved in a fatal shooting in Surin province, where a Thai soldier committed suicide after injuring two civilians.

Initial reports linked the incident to work-related stress and mental health concerns, while some community members claimed the civilians involved had been causing disturbances near the military base.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man armed with M16 rifle kills neighbour, wounds another in Chumphon | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man armed with M16 rifle kills neighbour, wounds another in Chumphon

9 minutes ago
Miss Mexico takes the crown after Miss Universe controversy | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Mexico takes the crown after Miss Universe controversy

1 hour ago
Thai govt to hike VAT to 10% by 2030 in budget rescue plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thai govt to hike VAT to 10% by 2030 in budget rescue plan

2 hours ago
Blacklisted South Korean busted for meth, porn in Pattaya condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Blacklisted South Korean busted for meth, porn in Pattaya condo

2 hours ago
Miss Jamaica tumbles off stage at Miss Universe Bangkok show (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Jamaica tumbles off stage at Miss Universe Bangkok show (video)

2 hours ago
Can you stay and work in Thailand with your new Thai degree after graduation? | Thaiger Visa Information

Can you stay and work in Thailand with your new Thai degree after graduation?

2 hours ago
Pattaya pushes passport upgrade to help tourists and locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya pushes passport upgrade to help tourists and locals

3 hours ago
Bangkok prison chief, guards accused of giving Chinese inmates VIP treatment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prison chief, guards accused of giving Chinese inmates VIP treatment

3 hours ago
Bangkok fire in commercial building injures familly of 4 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fire in commercial building injures familly of 4

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after collapsing mid-ride on Pattaya street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcyclist dies after collapsing mid-ride on Pattaya street

3 hours ago
Phuket shop caught selling hookahs and booze near school | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop caught selling hookahs and booze near school

4 hours ago
Cold blast chills Thailand as southern storms roll in | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold blast chills Thailand as southern storms roll in

4 hours ago
2 Thai actresses deny involvement in 400 million baht fraud scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai actresses deny involvement in 400 million baht fraud scandal

4 hours ago
Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup

19 hours ago
Insect larva removed from patient in Bangkok, expert says no threat to locals | Thaiger Bangkok News

Insect larva removed from patient in Bangkok, expert says no threat to locals

19 hours ago
Overstay rules in Thailand: What happens, how much it costs, and how to resolve it | Thaiger Visa Information

Overstay rules in Thailand: What happens, how much it costs, and how to resolve it

20 hours ago
Thailand &#8216;Fast Pass&#8217; to unlock stalled investment billions | Thaiger Business News

Thailand ‘Fast Pass’ to unlock stalled investment billions

20 hours ago
Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos

20 hours ago
South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight

21 hours ago
Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners

21 hours ago
British man attacks French tourist in Samui love spat | Thaiger Koh Samui News

British man attacks French tourist in Samui love spat

21 hours ago
2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final

22 hours ago
Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers | Thaiger Phuket News

Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers

22 hours ago
Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat

22 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 21, 2025, 1:00 PM
64 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.