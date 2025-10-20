Thailand video news | Phuket moves to rein in cannabis use, Israeli man caught stealing temple donation envelope

In this episode of Thailand Video News, Alex and Jay cover the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia — from tighter cannabis regulations in Phuket and upcoming rush-hour taxi surcharges set for December, to foreigners making headlines for their drunken and bizarre behaviour.

Officials in the resort province of Phuket are calling for tighter regulation of cannabis after a surge in incidents involving erratic behaviour by foreign visitors, which is harming the destination’s image. Tourism industry and government representatives say that repeated cases of tourists smoking multiple joints and exhibiting hallucinations or dangerous conduct are creating a growing concern. The private sector in Phuket supports shifting cannabis toward strictly medical use rather than recreational, and wants consultation with vendors on responsible sales practices. Lawmakers have proposed zoning rules to confine consumption to certain areas and to ban sales outlets in cultural zones such as Old Phuket Town. Authorities argue that unchecked cannabis use, along with issues like low-grade product supply, is straining the island’s appeal as a family-friendly destination.

Thailand’s transport ministry says it will introduce an additional service fee of 10-20 baht for metered taxis during peak traffic periods starting December 2025. The base fare will remain unchanged at 35 baht, and the surcharge is designed to discourage drivers from refusing rides during busy or late-night hours. Officials highlight that taxi meter rates haven’t been updated for over twenty years and point to rising costs for drivers that may explain refusals of passengers. A future overhaul of the fare system is also planned, including digital meters tied to real-time factors like fuel price. The change aims to balance passenger affordability with fair driver compensation and reduce widespread grievances about taxi service refusal.

Visitors to Thailand’s marine national parks may face fines up to 100,000 baht for wearing sunscreens containing any of four harmful chemicals (such as oxybenzone and octinoxate) that damage coral reefs. The measure, enforced by the national parks department, forms part of broader efforts to protect fragile marine ecosystems while maintaining tourism. Tour operators and guides are being advised to warn clients ahead of trips about the ban and to encourage the use of “reef-safe” sunscreen alternatives. Officials explain that the banned substances contribute to coral bleaching and impede reef recovery, posing a long-term threat to popular dive and snorkel destinations. The new policy underscores Thailand’s commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental protection.

A video showing a homeless couple engaging in indecent behaviour at a beer bar in Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao area has gone viral, prompting concern among local residents and business owners. The incident, which occurred while the bar was closed, led to a rapid response from city authorities who removed the pair from the vicinity. Bar owners say the episode has damaged their venue’s reputation, given the high volume of calls they received after the clip circulated on social media. Officials warn that repeated public indecency incidents involving locals or foreigners pose a risk to Thailand’s broader tourism image if left unchecked. The case highlights the overlap of homelessness, public behaviour and venue-management responsibility in a busy tourist hub.

In Phuket’s Kata area, police responded to a highly unusual incident where a former Danish boxer climbed onto the roof of a building while heavily intoxicated and shouting outside the residence. The man’s erratic and potentially life-threatening behaviour prompted authorities to carefully bring him down and send him to the hospital for observation. Local residents say extreme intoxication was evident, and the situation highlighted concerns about foreign tourists’ conduct in popular resort zones. The incident has sparked renewed discussions about safety, enforcement and foreign-visitor behaviour in Phuket. No formal charges were immediately announced as authorities assess mental health and intoxication factors.

A 59-year-old British man got into a violent outburst in Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao area, where CCTV footage shows him entering a bar, picking up a cue ball and smashing panels, before confronting his Thai brother-in-law and later returning home to torch his wife’s luxury clothing. The wife livestreamed the aftermath, showing destroyed items worth tens of thousands of baht and receiving threatening video calls from the husband. He sustained a head wound during the confrontation, and his conduct has provoked local condemnation of foreign tourist misbehaviour. Police are investigating the case amid concerns about alcohol-fuelled incidents and their impact on Pattaya’s reputation. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges of tourism, public safety and visitor conduct in party destinations.

In Pattaya, a 34-year-old Israeli tourist allegedly grabbed an envelope of temple donations from a massage parlour after being refused a 300-baht refund for a one-hour session. Motorcycle taxi drivers and locals chased the suspect until police detained him and recovered the stolen funds. The man claims he did not realise the envelope contained cash, and police are investigating potential charges and his prior record. The case has drawn attention to thefts related to tourist-service disputes and the presence of temple-offering envelopes in commercial settings. Authorities are urging visitors to behave responsibly and reminding businesses about the need for clear policies around refunds and donations.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has formally expressed “great concern” after Indonesia refused to issue visas to Israeli gymnasts for the upcoming 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta. The host country cited public opposition and political pressures linked to the Gaza conflict as justification for blocking the Israeli athletes. The IOC emphasised that host nations must ensure non-discriminatory athlete participation, in line with the Olympic Charter. Despite appeals by the Israel Gymnastics Federation to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the matter remains unresolved, and the athletes’ participation is in doubt. The incident adds to growing concerns about geopolitics intersecting with international sporting events and the integrity of competition.