Homeless couple’s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern

A video lasting 37 seconds depicting a homeless couple involved in inappropriate conduct at a beer bar in Pattaya has circulated widely, with the Pattaya incidents causing concern among residents and bystanders.

The incident took place at a bar on Soi Buakhao and gained traction on social media, prompting swift intervention from the city’s rapid response team.

The video, uploaded by a well-known social media page, showcased the couple’s indecent behaviour in full daylight, with the shocked reactions of onlookers audible in the background. Aomsroy Matwiset, 44, referred to as “Sister Aom,” who owns the bar, recounted the incident to reporters.

She indicated that the occurrence took place on October 15 at 10.50am, during a time when the bar was closed, and the gate was secured. The incident unfolded on the steps outside the bar.

A member of her staff informed Aomsroy after the video made rounds on TikTok, which also displayed her contact number. She received numerous calls from those who viewed the clip, causing her considerable distress as such an event had never transpired at her bar before.

Aomsroy attempted to report the matter to the police but was informed that she bore no responsibility. The individuals in the video and the person who recorded and shared it were considered culpable, and the police recognised that her bar was not operational at the time, and those involved were neither staff nor patrons.

As a result, she decided against filing a formal complaint.

Upon returning to her bar, Aomsroy noticed the couple from the video loitering nearby, adding to her distress. She reached out to Pattaya’s special hotline, 1337, established for addressing city concerns.

City officials responded promptly, apprehending the couple and removing them from the vicinity. Officials noted that the couple appeared incoherent when questioned.

In similar news, on September 27, a video of a foreign couple engaging in sexual activity in the sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya went viral, sparking public outrage and renewed calls for stricter enforcement against acts of public indecency.

Authorities warned that repeated cases of Pattaya indecency incidents by both foreigners and locals risk tarnishing Thailand’s reputation as a global tourist destination.

The homeless man showed signs of mental instability, while the woman was unable to provide coherent responses. They were subsequently handed over to the appropriate agencies for further proceedings, according to the Pattaya News.