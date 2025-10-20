Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend

CCTV shows tense dispute escalating before violent act at crowded bar

Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

A Thai woman slashed her own throat at a bar in Pattaya yesterday, October 19, following an argument with her foreign boyfriend.

The self-harm incident was reported to rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan Foundation at 1.36am, prompting the team to rush to a bar on Soi Pattaya Beach 13/2, Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Upon arrival, they found the 35 year old injured woman, identified only as Natty, bleeding heavily from a deep cut to her neck. Rescuers administered first aid before quickly transporting her to a nearby hospital. The incident reportedly caused panic among others at the bar.

A witness, 24 year old Woonsen, told officers that she saw the woman drinking with her foreign boyfriend and that the pair appeared to be arguing constantly. When the boyfriend walked away, the woman allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and slashed her own throat.

According to CCTV footage shared by local news page Chon Buri News, Natty, dressed in white, was seen arguing with her foreign boyfriend, who was wearing a white shirt, at the bar counter. The man then walked away and joined his friends at a table further inside the venue.

Thai woman slits throat in Pattaya bar
Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

Another foreign man who overheard the heated exchange reportedly approached Natty and tried to calm her down. After he returned to his table, Natty continued drinking alone at the counter for a while before harming herself.

Bar staff working at the counter were reportedly shocked and stepped back before calling their colleagues for help. Natty’s boyfriend and other witnesses rushed to check on her, but she allegedly refused all assistance.

Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

The woman’s current condition was not included in the report, and police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

In a similar case, a Thai woman fatally stabbed herself in the leg after an argument with her boyfriend at their shared home in Ayutthaya province. She reportedly died at the scene due to severe blood loss. Her boyfriend admitted that he had accused her of being dishonest, which allegedly led to the fatal act.

Photo via Facebook/ Chonburinews

