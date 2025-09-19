Thailand video news Thai Forces Use Rubber Bullets After Border Dispute with Cambodians, Monk Arrested for Meth Hidden in Alms Bowls in Bang Lamung

Thailand has seen a week of intense headlines spanning security, crime, culture, and commerce — from border clashes with Cambodia and calls for tougher action on animal cruelty, to stricter penalties on late-night drinking and a monk’s arrest for hiding meth in alms bowls. Meanwhile, Phuket reels from a high-profile robbery, Thaksin’s daughters visit him in prison, Shopee posts record-breaking sales, and the upcoming “Khao Gaeng” Championship aims to celebrate Thai culinary heritage on the world stage.

Thai riot police deployed rubber bullets and tear gas in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo, to disperse Cambodian civilians who had cut through concertina wire that marked the border at posts 42‐43. The confrontation followed reports from Thai officials that the wire was cut by Cambodians on September 16, prompting a protest and increased security. Around 200 Cambodian nationals gathered, allegedly hurling sticks, stones, and using slingshots, which led to the forceful response. At least 23 Cambodians were reported injured; some Thai officers also sustained injuries though the numbers weren’t disclosed. Thailand’s foreign ministry defended the action as occurring within its territory and called for Cambodia to stop provocations, while future border committee talks are expected to address long-standing tensions.

Villagers in Lopburi have called for immediate legal action after a 20-year-old man is alleged to have abused animals multiple times, including a viral video showing a female dog’s sexual assault in a bathroom near his home. The accused is said to have also stolen chickens and harmed a wide range of animals — cows, ducks, buffalo — with previous accusations going back some time. Locals say earlier complaints were ignored or dismissed, sometimes because people didn’t believe them. Animal welfare groups are now pushing for evidence to be presented and for the maximum legal penalties to apply, regardless of psychiatric claims by the suspect. The community remains alarmed, especially over the risk this poses if violence escalates or the suspect harms people.

Under an amendment to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, individuals caught drinking in bars or pubs outside legally allowed hours could face fines up to 10,000 baht. The law, set to be enforced from November 8, expands liability so that not only vendors but consumers are subject to penalties. Currently, alcohol sales are banned between midnight and 11am, and again between 2pm and 5pm (with exceptions for restaurants). The change aims to reduce adverse health and social effects tied to heavy or late-night drinking. Some bar owners and tourism sectors are worried that stricter penalties may drive nightlife underground or deter tourists, while others see it as a necessary step for public order.

A monk in Huay Yai, Bang Lamung was arrested after officers discovered 492 methamphetamine pills and 72 grams of crystal meth (“ice”) hidden in his attic, including in alms bowls and donation kits. Authorities also found drug packaging materials and weighing scales in the house. The monk was reported as visibly shaken at the time of the raid. The case highlights the misuse of religious paraphernalia (alms bowls, donation kits) to conceal illegal activity. Law enforcement is investigating further, and this has raised concerns about corruption and sanctity in religious practices.

In Phuket’s Cherng Talay district, police are investigating an afternoon robbery in which two masked, foreign suspects rammed a motorbike during a rainstorm, then held an American man at knifepoint to steal his luxury watch. The incident occurred on September 18 around 4:20 p.m., near Layan Soi 7, and dashcam footage shows the suspects fleeing in a blue Ford Everest. Authorities recovered the vehicle abandoned in a nearby rubber plantation and collected fingerprints, while CCTV footage shows the suspects being picked up by a white car after abandoning the Ford. The victim was returning from a shopping centre, and it is believed the suspects spoke fluent English, suggesting premeditation. Local concern has spiked about crime involving foreigners and public safety in tourist areas.



Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has begun serving a one-year sentence at Klong Prem Prison following a Supreme Court ruling. During a recent visit, his daughters Paetongtarn and Pintongta, along with their husbands, visited him, offering moral support and depositing the maximum allowed 15,000 baht into his prison account. They noted that Thaksin is slightly unwell, suffering from conditions like hypertension and hair loss, but said he was in good spirits. His daily prison routine was outlined: early wake-ups, simple meals (including boiled eggs), some reading, TV, and walks. The family says letters from his grandchildren help lift his morale.

Shopee’s 9.9 shopping campaign in Thailand, marking its tenth anniversary, saw massive buyer engagement and broke multiple records. Over one million orders were placed within the first 30 minutes of the sale’s launch. Tools like Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and its Affiliate Programme played central roles: hundreds of millions of views, and individual sellers seeing up to 800 times their normal sales via influencer-led promotions. Voucher campaigns (Free Shipping, Fast Shipping) and other perks were particularly effective, and new sellers also saw dramatic spikes in orders. The event reinforced Shopee’s position in Thailand’s e-commerce market especially among Gen Z buyers, and achieved outstanding sales growth for local businesses.

Thailand is staging the “Khao Gaeng Thai Curry Rice Championship 2025” from October 17-19 at Phenix Building in Pratunam, aiming to lift Thai curry rice (“Khao Gaeng”) as a global culinary symbol. The contest will feature around 30 participating restaurants—from street vendors to fine dining—and spotlight five signature curry dishes including Khai Phalo, Gaeng Khiao Wan Kai (green curry), Panang Neua, among others. Organisers believe Khao Gaeng, being both accessible and richly varied, reflects Thailand’s food culture deeply and can help generate pride and global recognition. Partners (including Grab Thailand, LINE MAN Wongnai, Robinhood) will provide support in presentation, delivery, payment infrastructure, and training. Social media is also being leveraged heavily with hashtags to boost international visibility.