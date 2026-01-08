Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 8, 2026, 2:06 PM
57 2 minutes read
Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling | Thaiger
Photo via พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai woman discovered a boiled egg with bright pink egg white, prompting concerns about its safety after she shared images on social media.
  • Experts suggested the pink color might indicate contamination by Pseudomonas bacteria, which can produce pigments and pose health risks, especially to those with weakened immune systems.
  • Pseudomonas bacteria are commonly found in hospital settings and can cause infections in various parts of the body, with symptoms including fever and difficulty breathing.
  • The commenter advised discarding any eggs with unusual appearances and emphasized the importance of handwashing after handling raw eggs to prevent potential contamination.

 

 

A Thai woman yesterday, January 7, shared a photo of a boiled egg she had prepared, which appeared to have pink egg white, leaving netizens questioning what had happened and whether it was safe to consume.

The incident came to light after a Facebook user shared photos of the boiled egg in the group พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค (we are the consumers), showing the egg sliced open to reveal a bright pink colour throughout the egg white. The woman said she had boiled the egg as usual and asked if anyone had encountered something similar before.

Many social media users commented on the unusual colour, with some joking that the egg resembled a flamingo egg. However, one user offered a more serious take, explaining that the pink colour was unlikely to be caused by blood spots, which usually appear as small patches, but could instead indicate contamination by Pseudomonas bacteria.

According to the explanation, bacteria in the Pseudomonas group can produce pigments as they multiply, causing egg whites to turn green, red or other abnormal colours.

Confirmation of the bacteria would normally require examination under ultraviolet light, as infected eggs may fluoresce under such lighting.

Related Articles

The commenter warned that Pseudomonas bacteria are dangerous and capable of causing a wide range of infections. They are most commonly found in hospital settings, particularly among patients with weakened immune systems, and can spread through contaminated medical equipment.

Although usually less severe, healthy individuals can still be affected if exposed to contaminated water, surfaces or bodily fluids, often through sources like dirty swimming pools, bathtubs, or prolonged contact lens wear.

Infections caused by the bacteria may include those of the bloodstream, lungs, urinary tract, wounds and ears, with symptoms ranging from fever and chills to difficulty breathing and pain.

The commenter advised throwing away eggs with this appearance immediately and urged anyone who handled the raw egg to wash their hands thoroughly.

They concluded by reassuring that if the egg hadn’t been eaten or come into contact with the mouth or other entry points, it was unlikely to pose any health risk.

In similar news, residents in the Isaan province of Nong Khai sought clarification from the relevant government department, claiming that a couple tricked them into buying fake chicken eggs.

Thaiger QUIZ
Boiled Egg Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What unusual color did the boiled egg appear to have?
  2. 2. Where was the photo of the boiled egg shared?
  3. 3. What did one user suggest caused the pink color in the egg?
  4. 4. How can the presence of Pseudomonas bacteria in eggs be confirmed?
  5. 5. What is a potential health risk associated with Pseudomonas bacteria?
  6. 6. What should you do if you encounter an egg with a pink appearance?
  7. 7. Who is most at risk from Pseudomonas infections?
  8. 8. What symptoms can infections from Pseudomonas bacteria cause?
  9. 9. What common sources can lead to Pseudomonas infections?
  10. 10. What incident occurred in Nong Khai related to eggs?

Latest Thailand News
British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand

31 seconds ago
Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling | Thaiger Thailand News

Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling

4 minutes ago
Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl

58 minutes ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide

3 hours ago
Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple

3 hours ago
Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket

3 hours ago
Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out | Thaiger Crime News

Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out

4 hours ago
Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire

5 hours ago
January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists | Thaiger Thailand News

January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists

5 hours ago
Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026 | Thaiger Chiang Mai Travel

Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026

7 hours ago
Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan

21 hours ago
Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation

21 hours ago
BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man | Thaiger Thailand News

BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man

21 hours ago
Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide

22 hours ago
Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup

22 hours ago
Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

22 hours ago
Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival

23 hours ago
Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years

23 hours ago
Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

24 hours ago
Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack

1 day ago
Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong

1 day ago
Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya | Thaiger Business News

Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya

1 day ago
Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here&#8217;s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here’s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you

1 day ago
Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

1 day ago
Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

1 day ago
Hot NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 8, 2026, 2:06 PM
57 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.