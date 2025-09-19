American tourist rammed off bike and robbed in Phuket attack

An American tourist was attacked on a Phuket road when two men rammed his motorbike with an SUV before robbing him of a luxury watch and fleeing the scene.

The assault happened at about 4.20pm yesterday, September 18, on Soi Layan Soi 7, heading towards Ban Phru Somphan, when a blue Ford Everest SUV struck the tourist’s red Honda motorbike from behind. The scene was captured on a dashcam from a vehicle travelling behind.

Police named the victim as 36 year old American national Ebrahim Vahid Amiri. He was thrown to the road and suffered minor abrasions in the crash before being attacked.

Two men dressed in black and wearing balaclavas jumped from the SUV, assaulted Amiri, and stole his watch, reportedly worth 300,000 baht. They then returned to the vehicle and sped off.

Cherng Talay Police, working with Sakhu and Thalang officers, confirmed the Ford Everest was a rental vehicle with Bangkok licence plates. Investigators tracked its GPS signal to a rubber plantation, where the SUV was later found abandoned.

Forensic teams from Phuket Provincial Police were called in to search for DNA and fingerprints inside the car. Police believe the suspects switched to another vehicle, described as a white car, which was waiting nearby.

Colonel Ekkarat Plaiduang, Chief of Cherng Talay Police, confirmed that officers were working closely with forensic specialists.

“We are collecting evidence from the abandoned vehicle, including DNA and fingerprints, and reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage along the route.”

Investigators are also checking rental records and registration details of the SUV to trace the suspects. Police confirmed that the two attackers are believed to be foreign nationals, reported The Phuket News.

Amiri was taken for medical examination following the incident, though police said his injuries were not serious.

The case has drawn attention to safety concerns for tourists in Phuket, where crimes targeting foreigners are rare but can cause significant damage to the island’s reputation. Police say they are prioritising the investigation and remain confident the perpetrators will be tracked down.

Police added that updates would be released as the investigation progresses, urging anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to contact investigators.