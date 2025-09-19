Thai AirAsia X unveils 3 new routes for December takeoff

Budget carrier expands network into new global regions

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025
76
Photo courtesy of Travel and Tour World

Thai AirAsia X will launch three new international routes from Bangkok to destinations in Central Asia, Northern Asia, and the Middle East ahead of the holiday season.

The budget long-haul carrier announced that it will begin services to Almaty, Sendai, and Riyadh, giving Thai travellers more choice for winter escapes while opening fresh gateways for inbound tourism.

From December 1, flights will begin to Almaty, Kazakhstan and Sendai, Japan, with four weekly services on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The following day, December 2, the airline will also start flights to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, operating four times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Fares start at 6,690 baht for Almaty, 4,990 baht for Sendai, and 7,190 baht for Riyadh, with all flights operated by Airbus A330 aircraft. Tickets are available now via the AirAsia MOVE app and website.

Photo courtesy of TTR Weekly

Chief Executive Officer Pattra Boosarawongse said that the simultaneous launch of three new routes marked an important step in the airline’s expansion strategy.

“As a true expert in Japanese routes, AirAsia is adding Sendai as our seventh direct route, giving us the most connections between Thailand and Japan.

“This is also our first time entering a new market with Almaty, Kazakhstan, a city with a pleasant, cool climate throughout the year. Additionally, it’s the AirAsia Group’s first direct flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Our strategy moving forward is to open up high-potential routes in diverse regions, especially the Middle East, which are perfect for our Airbus A330 aircraft.”

Photo courtesy of Post Today

Pattra added that besides offering new experiences for Thai passengers, the airline expects the routes to attract significant numbers of international tourists to Thailand during the year-end holiday period.

Sendai, located in Japan’s northern Tohoku region, is famed for its cultural heritage and scenic winter landscapes. Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital, sits at the foot of snow-capped mountains and is celebrated for its blend of European and Asian culture. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, combines historic landmarks with modern skyscrapers and will host World Expo 2030.

Photo of a public park in Sendai courtesy of Agoda

By the end of the year, Thai AirAsia X will serve 10 direct international routes from Don Mueang, with plans to expand its fleet to 11 Airbus A330 aircraft, according to TTR Weekly.

