Thaksin’s daughters bring cash and comfort to jailed ex-PM

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra received a family visit at Klong Prem Central Prison, where his daughters offered moral support and left him with 15,000 baht for expenses.

The visit came after the Supreme Court ordered Thaksin to serve a one-year prison term earlier this month, stemming from three cases concluded two years ago. He was transferred to Klong Prem from Bangkok Remand Prison on September 10.

Pheu Thai Party leader and former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, together with her sister Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong and their husbands, visited this morning, September 18. Paetongtarn said the meeting was short as her father was slightly unwell.

“My father is slightly not well. Last night he might have been tired, so the visit was brief.”

She added that Thaksin suffers from hypertension, hair loss and insufficient rest, but remains in good spirits.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Pintongta said Thaksin’s grandchildren had written to him, sending moral support and reminding him that he could always rely on them. His son, Panthongtae “Oak” Shinawatra, was notably absent.

Kanokwan Jiewchueaphan, deputy spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, outlined the former prime minister’s daily routine.

“He usually wakes at 6am and goes to bed at 9.30pm. For breakfast, he has boiled and parboiled eggs. During the day, he reads, watches television and walks while swinging his arms.”

Photo courtesy of Thai Newsroom

The family deposited 15,000 baht for Thaksin’s prison account, the maximum allowed. Spending is capped at 500 baht a day, which, according to corrections officials, is mostly used for additional meals, reported Bangkok Post.

Thaksin had previously avoided serving jail time by claiming ill health, which allowed him to remain in Police General Hospital from his return to Thailand in August 2023 until his parole in early 2024. However, the court later dismissed his health claims.

Now serving his sentence at Klong Prem, Thaksin faces life behind bars under stricter conditions, albeit with regular family visits and limited comforts permitted under prison rules.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.