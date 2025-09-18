Drinkers in Thailand face 10,000 baht hit for after-hours pints

Drinkers in Thailand face fines for consuming alcohol in pubs and bars after legal hours, under tougher rules aimed at curbing late-night drinking.

From November 8, anyone caught drinking in pubs and bars outside the permitted times faces fines of up to 10,000 baht.

The Department of Provincial Administration confirmed the new penalties under an amendment to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. Section 32 of the Act already bans drinking alcohol in venues where it is sold outside the legal hours. The latest measure extends liability to the consumer, not just the seller.

Currently, alcohol sales are restricted between midnight and 11am, and again between 2pm and 5pm (except for restaurants). While enforcement has traditionally focused on bars, restaurants, and shops selling drinks during these times, the revised law explicitly targets customers.

Officials said the step was taken to strengthen compliance and reduce the health and social risks associated with heavy drinking.

“The fine of 10,000 baht will apply to individuals found drinking after hours in licensed premises.”

The announcement comes amid Thailand’s continued balancing act between promoting tourism and maintaining public health regulations. The country’s nightlife is a major draw for visitors, particularly in entertainment hubs like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket. However, restrictions on sales have long frustrated both tourists and bar owners.

Thailand has some of the strictest alcohol laws in Southeast Asia. Besides sales restrictions, the law prohibits promotions such as happy hours and bans advertising that encourages drinking. Repeat offenders, whether sellers or consumers, can also face harsher penalties.

The timing of the enforcement has raised questions among business operators, who argue that tourist demand often peaks after midnight. Some have voiced concern that the fines may drive nightlife further underground, making enforcement more difficult, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, Thailand has scrapped its decades-old afternoon alcohol sales ban, ending restrictions that prevented restaurants from serving drinks between 2pm and 5pm. The move, effective from September 11, has been hailed as a positive step for the hospitality industry, which expects higher sales and a stronger appeal to international tourists.