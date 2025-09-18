Drinkers in Thailand face 10,000 baht hit for after-hours pints

Tougher penalties target nightlife under revised alcohol law

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025
1,484 1 minute read
Drinkers in Thailand face 10,000 baht hit for after-hours pints | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Retail Design Blog

Drinkers in Thailand face fines for consuming alcohol in pubs and bars after legal hours, under tougher rules aimed at curbing late-night drinking.

From November 8, anyone caught drinking in pubs and bars outside the permitted times faces fines of up to 10,000 baht.

The Department of Provincial Administration confirmed the new penalties under an amendment to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. Section 32 of the Act already bans drinking alcohol in venues where it is sold outside the legal hours. The latest measure extends liability to the consumer, not just the seller.

Currently, alcohol sales are restricted between midnight and 11am, and again between 2pm and 5pm (except for restaurants). While enforcement has traditionally focused on bars, restaurants, and shops selling drinks during these times, the revised law explicitly targets customers.

Drinkers in Thailand face 10,000 baht hit for after-hours pints | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

Officials said the step was taken to strengthen compliance and reduce the health and social risks associated with heavy drinking.

“The fine of 10,000 baht will apply to individuals found drinking after hours in licensed premises.”

The announcement comes amid Thailand’s continued balancing act between promoting tourism and maintaining public health regulations. The country’s nightlife is a major draw for visitors, particularly in entertainment hubs like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket. However, restrictions on sales have long frustrated both tourists and bar owners.

Related Articles

Thailand has some of the strictest alcohol laws in Southeast Asia. Besides sales restrictions, the law prohibits promotions such as happy hours and bans advertising that encourages drinking. Repeat offenders, whether sellers or consumers, can also face harsher penalties.

Drinkers in Thailand face 10,000 baht hit for after-hours pints | News by Thaiger

The timing of the enforcement has raised questions among business operators, who argue that tourist demand often peaks after midnight. Some have voiced concern that the fines may drive nightlife further underground, making enforcement more difficult, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, Thailand has scrapped its decades-old afternoon alcohol sales ban, ending restrictions that prevented restaurants from serving drinks between 2pm and 5pm. The move, effective from September 11, has been hailed as a positive step for the hospitality industry, which expects higher sales and a stronger appeal to international tourists.

Latest Thailand News
Hunt on for driver after car smashes Phuket U-turn barrier | Thaiger Phuket News

Hunt on for driver after car smashes Phuket U-turn barrier

30 minutes ago
Pattaya drivers slam selective crackdown on odd-even parking | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drivers slam selective crackdown on odd-even parking

52 minutes ago
Thai curry rice championship set to spice up Bangkok | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai curry rice championship set to spice up Bangkok

1 hour ago
Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy | Thaiger Business News

Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy

2 hours ago
Lopburi villagers demand crackdown on serial animal abuser | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lopburi villagers demand crackdown on serial animal abuser

2 hours ago
50 Chumphon politicians jump ship to back Anutin’s Bhumjaithai | Thaiger Politics News

50 Chumphon politicians jump ship to back Anutin’s Bhumjaithai

3 hours ago
Trang man dies after ambulance fails to arrive in time (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Trang man dies after ambulance fails to arrive in time (video)

4 hours ago
Agoda touts Asia’s hidden gems in Tourism Day push | Thaiger Tourism News

Agoda touts Asia’s hidden gems in Tourism Day push

5 hours ago
French tourist drowns after late-night swim at Patong | Thaiger Phuket News

French tourist drowns after late-night swim at Patong

6 hours ago
Pattaya biker dies in high-speed smash with taxi | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya biker dies in high-speed smash with taxi

6 hours ago
Patong lifeguards warn as venomous bluebottles wash up | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong lifeguards warn as venomous bluebottles wash up

6 hours ago
Thai police fire rubber bullets at Cambodian border clash (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai police fire rubber bullets at Cambodian border clash (video)

6 hours ago
Drinkers in Thailand face 10,000 baht hit for after-hours pints | Thaiger Thailand News

Drinkers in Thailand face 10,000 baht hit for after-hours pints

7 hours ago
Thailand on alert as fierce monsoon rains threaten floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand on alert as fierce monsoon rains threaten floods

9 hours ago
Villagers in Northeast Thailand demand monk disrobe over woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Villagers in Northeast Thailand demand monk disrobe over woman

23 hours ago
GPS blunder sends tourist into forest crash in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

GPS blunder sends tourist into forest crash in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Woman dies after fall from Bangkok mall parking structure (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman dies after fall from Bangkok mall parking structure (video)

24 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man wins 12 million baht with lucky lottery bet | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima man wins 12 million baht with lucky lottery bet

1 day ago
People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance | Thaiger Bangkok News

People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance

1 day ago
Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya

1 day ago
Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps

1 day ago
Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri

1 day ago
&#8216;White Lotus&#8217; stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

‘White Lotus’ stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video)

1 day ago
Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay | Thaiger Aviation News

Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay

1 day ago
Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan | Thaiger Cannabis News

Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan

1 day ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025
1,484 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.