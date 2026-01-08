Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl

Key insights from the news Copy A community-level football match in Pattaya turned violent on January 6, involving players and supporters from two local teams, Khai Khem and Super, leading to an all-out brawl captured on video.

Tensions had been building between the teams due to online taunting since late December, prompting the referee, Prasert Wangweng, to warn against violence before the match.

Despite warnings, the match remained aggressive, culminating in a fight after the final whistle, during which the referee was injured while attempting to intervene.

Senior figures from both teams negotiated for over two hours to defuse the situation, resulting in a peaceful resolution without police involvement or serious injuries.

A football match in southern Pattaya turned violent on Tuesday, January 6, when players and supporters from two local teams clashed during a community-level 8-a-side game in Nong Prue.

Footage of the brawl was posted on Facebook by user Chokchip Wat Tham, showing dozens of people exchanging blows on the artificial grass field. The post was captioned with sarcasm, suggesting the players should quit football and become boxers instead.

In the clip, players and fans from both sides are seen charging at each other and throwing punches and kicks in a chaotic scuffle.

The Pattaya News reported that the field manager confirmed that both players and supporters were involved. While the exact cause of the altercation was unclear, the manager said the two sides later reconciled through discussion and left the premises peacefully.

The match featured teams named Khai Khem (Salted Egg) and Super, both regulars in the local league. According to the referee, 62 year old Prasert Wangweng, tensions had been simmering between the two squads in the lead-up to the match. He said both teams had been taunting each other online since late December.

Prasert, who has spent over 40 years in Thai football and previously coached Pattaya club teams, told reporters that one player had even asked him before the match if he could go after the opposing side, causing him to warn both teams that any violence would lead to the match being stopped immediately.

Despite his warning, the game reportedly remained aggressive throughout, with several yellow cards issued. Once the final whistle blew, the situation escalated even further. Prasert said players immediately began fighting, and when he tried to intervene, he was knocked to the ground and sustained a knee injury.

Realising he could no longer control the situation, Prasert had no choice but to let the fight play out.

After some time, senior figures from both teams met behind the field for more than two hours in an effort to defuse tensions, and the groups eventually parted ways without any further confrontation.

Prasert later said he had dedicated decades to developing grassroots football in Thailand and did not wish to see the sport’s reputation damaged by violent behaviour.

No police presence was reported at the scene, and no other injuries were noted apart from the referee’s minor knee injury.

