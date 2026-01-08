Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi

Key insights from the news Copy Kosin Chatlertchai is seeking public assistance to find his wife, Kedsara Chanthanarot, who has been missing for over two weeks after boarding a pink taxi in Nonthaburi province.

The couple had an argument on December 18, after which Kedsara left home around 12:45 AM, last seen entering a pink taxi, which was tracked via CCTV footage.

Despite Kosin's efforts to trace the taxi's route and sharing information in a Facebook group for taxi drivers, he has received no leads on the vehicle or driver.

Kosin expressed concern for Kedsara's safety, noting that her prolonged absence is unusual, and he urges her to return home to their son, Boom.

A Thai man is appealing for public help to locate his wife, who has been missing for more than two weeks after being last seen boarding a pink taxi in Nonthaburi province.

The 44 year old Thai man Kosin Chatlertchai shared photos and CCTV evidence on social media in the hope of reuniting with his wife, 30 year old Thai woman Kedsara Chanthanarot. The couple live with their nine year old son, Boom, at a house in Pruksa 19 Village, Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi.

Kosin told News Non Online that he argued with his wife on the night of December 18. Following the dispute, Kedsara reportedly left their home at around 12.45am and took a taxi out of the area.

According to Kosin, his wife was wearing a white skirt, a cardigan, and carrying a small handbag when she left. CCTV footage later showed her entering a pink taxi with a green stripe.

Kosin said he attempted to trace the taxi’s route by reviewing multiple CCTV cameras. The footage showed the vehicle travelling from the village towards Lat Pladuk Temple, then onto a road parallel to Bang Phai Canal, before joining Kanchanaphisek Road and passing Central Westgate shopping centre.

The taxi was later seen continuing along Rattanathibet Road, through the Ngamwongwan area, and heading towards the bridge near Phong Phet Intersection. However, none of the cameras clearly captured the vehicle’s registration plate.

Kosin said he shared images of the taxi in a Facebook group for Thai taxi drivers, hoping someone might recognise the vehicle or driver, but has so far received no response.

He also visited the home of Kedsara’s parents, but she was not there. Her family members were also unable to contact her since she disappeared.

Kosin admitted that he and his wife had argued frequently in the past, and that she had previously left home for short periods after disagreements before returning. However, he said this disappearance was unusual and had caused serious concern.

The man urged his wife to return home to see him and their son, adding that both he and her family are deeply worried about her safety. He asked anyone with information about Kedsara’s whereabouts or the taxi driver to contact him at 061-108-8102.