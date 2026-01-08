Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 8, 2026, 2:11 PM
324 1 minute read
Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Have A Good Day

Key insights from the news

  • Kosin Chatlertchai is seeking public assistance to find his wife, Kedsara Chanthanarot, who has been missing for over two weeks after boarding a pink taxi in Nonthaburi province.
  • The couple had an argument on December 18, after which Kedsara left home around 12:45 AM, last seen entering a pink taxi, which was tracked via CCTV footage.
  • Despite Kosin's efforts to trace the taxi's route and sharing information in a Facebook group for taxi drivers, he has received no leads on the vehicle or driver.
  • Kosin expressed concern for Kedsara's safety, noting that her prolonged absence is unusual, and he urges her to return home to their son, Boom.

A Thai man is appealing for public help to locate his wife, who has been missing for more than two weeks after being last seen boarding a pink taxi in Nonthaburi province.

The 44 year old Thai man Kosin Chatlertchai shared photos and CCTV evidence on social media in the hope of reuniting with his wife, 30 year old Thai woman Kedsara Chanthanarot. The couple live with their nine year old son, Boom, at a house in Pruksa 19 Village, Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi.

Kosin told News Non Online that he argued with his wife on the night of December 18. Following the dispute, Kedsara reportedly left their home at around 12.45am and took a taxi out of the area.

According to Kosin, his wife was wearing a white skirt, a cardigan, and carrying a small handbag when she left. CCTV footage later showed her entering a pink taxi with a green stripe.

Thai man searches for wife missing after getting on pink taxi in Nonthaburi
Photo via Facebook/ Have A Good Day

Kosin said he attempted to trace the taxi’s route by reviewing multiple CCTV cameras. The footage showed the vehicle travelling from the village towards Lat Pladuk Temple, then onto a road parallel to Bang Phai Canal, before joining Kanchanaphisek Road and passing Central Westgate shopping centre.

The taxi was later seen continuing along Rattanathibet Road, through the Ngamwongwan area, and heading towards the bridge near Phong Phet Intersection. However, none of the cameras clearly captured the vehicle’s registration plate.

Thai woman missing after taking pink taxi in Nonthaburi
Photo via Facebook/ Have A Good Day

Kosin said he shared images of the taxi in a Facebook group for Thai taxi drivers, hoping someone might recognise the vehicle or driver, but has so far received no response.

Related Articles

He also visited the home of Kedsara’s parents, but she was not there. Her family members were also unable to contact her since she disappeared.

Missing Thai woman
Photo via Facebook/ Have A Good Day

Kosin admitted that he and his wife had argued frequently in the past, and that she had previously left home for short periods after disagreements before returning. However, he said this disappearance was unusual and had caused serious concern.

The man urged his wife to return home to see him and their son, adding that both he and her family are deeply worried about her safety. He asked anyone with information about Kedsara’s whereabouts or the taxi driver to contact him at 061-108-8102.

Thai man searches for missing wife
Photo via Facebook/ Have A Good Day

Thaiger QUIZ
Missing Person Appeal Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. Who is appealing for public help to locate his wife?
  2. 2. How long has Kedsara been missing?
  3. 3. What type of vehicle did Kedsara board before she went missing?
  4. 4. What was Kedsara wearing when she left home?
  5. 5. Which area did the taxi travel towards after leaving the village?
  6. 6. What relationship do Kosin and Kedsara have?
  7. 7. What is the name of their son?
  8. 8. What did Kosin do to try and trace the taxi?
  9. 9. How did Kosin try to share information about the taxi?
  10. 10. What did Kosin urge Kedsara to do?

Latest Thailand News
Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant found safe after collision with box truck in Khao Yai

19 minutes ago
Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai activist urges probe into coup defence and adultery of minister nominee

20 minutes ago
Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch | Thaiger Thailand News

Abhisit campaigns in Nakhon Si Thammarat with policy pitch

53 minutes ago
Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi man searches for wife missing after boarding pink taxi

2 hours ago
British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British teen held in Qatar for alleged cannabis trafficking from Thailand

2 hours ago
Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling | Thaiger Thailand News

Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling

2 hours ago
Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl

3 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide

4 hours ago
Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple

5 hours ago
Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket

5 hours ago
Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out | Thaiger Crime News

Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out

5 hours ago
Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire

6 hours ago
January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists | Thaiger Thailand News

January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists

7 hours ago
Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026 | Thaiger Chiang Mai Travel

Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026

8 hours ago
Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan

22 hours ago
Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation

22 hours ago
BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man | Thaiger Thailand News

BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man

23 hours ago
Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide

23 hours ago
Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup

24 hours ago
Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

1 day ago
Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival

1 day ago
Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years

1 day ago
Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

1 day ago
Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack

1 day ago
Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 8, 2026, 2:11 PM
324 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.