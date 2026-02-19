Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

Published: February 19, 2026, 11:29 AM
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @yinglekyinglek

A Thai woman warned others online after her bag was slashed on Yaowarat Road, or Bangkok’s Chinatown, on Monday, February 16.

The woman posted a video of herself and a friend appearing shocked on Instagram, @yinglekyinglek, on Tuesday, February 17. She said it was the first time she experienced a bag-slashing theft and the first time she was robbed on Yaowarat Road, despite visiting the area many times.

In the video, she showed a long cut on the side of her light brown Longchamp bag. From the footage, most of her belongings were still inside.

In the comments, she explained she had gone to an ATM in the area to withdraw cash to buy street food. She then realised she already had some cash in her bag and decided not to withdraw more.

Thai woman robbed on Yaowarat Road Bangkok
Photo via Instagram/ @yinglekyinglek

She said that shortly after leaving the ATM, someone hit her hard from behind. She did not turn around, believing it was normal due to the crowds during Chinese New Year. When she opened the bag to put her phone inside, she noticed the cut and realised that she had been robbed.

The woman said she was fortunate she had kept her mobile phone in her trouser pocket and that some of her cash was kept with her friend.

She did not disclose the total value of what was taken, but said she was not upset about the missing belongings and was more disappointed that her bag was damaged.

Thai woman's bag slashed in Bangkok Chinatown
Photo via Instagram/ @yinglekyinglek

In a later update, she said she filed a complaint at Phlap Phla Chai 2 Police Station. She added that officers told her they would follow up and bring the suspect to justice.

A similar incident was reported near Chinatown in December last year, when CCTV footage showed three women pickpocketing a foreign woman on Songwat Road. The foreign victim reportedly filed a police complaint, but officers have not provided a public update on any arrests.

Bangkok News Crime News Thailand News
Published: February 19, 2026, 11:29 AM
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.