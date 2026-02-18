Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea

Concerns are growing at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya after locals and beachgoers reported that a large drainage pipe has become visible on the sand and is releasing dark, foul-smelling wastewater directly into the sea.

The issue surfaced publicly yesterday, February 17, after videos shared online showed a large rectangular drainage pipe, partly buried in sand, discharging polluted wastewater into the sea at the southern end of Jomtien Beach.

Witnesses said the pipe’s placement made it appear as though it had recently emerged in the middle of the area. The discharge was seen creating a dark plume that spread into the ocean, with a strong odour lingering around the immediate area.

Visitors were observed avoiding the spot, with some reluctant to be nearby due to the smell and visible pollution.

Two 15 year olds who regularly visit the beach, Apiranya and Kanokporn, said they first noticed the pipe more than two months ago and believed it was new.

They told reporters they could not identify who installed or left it in place, and questioned why wastewater that appeared untreated was being discharged into the sea without supervision.

Some commenters urged repairs and proper drainage redirection to protect seawater quality, warning of risks to marine life, public health and Pattaya’s tourism image. Others said the exposed pipe could pose an injury risk if children or teenagers try to explore it.

Similarly, a few weeks ago, a foreign man drew widespread attention on social media after posting footage showing wastewater being discharged into the sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, prompting an investigation by Thai authorities. In the video, a yellow truck can be seen discharging dark liquid into a pond on the beach.