Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 18, 2026, 1:04 PM
50 2 minutes read
Edited photo made with photo from Naewna

Residents and tourism operators in Takua Pa district, Phang Nga complained yesterday, February 17, after thieves allegedly cut power cables and stole roadside electrical equipment at multiple locations, leaving several routes towards the Khao Lak tourist area without street lighting.

The complaints were received by reporters after locals said they had been hit hard by repeated thefts involving streetlight wiring and power transformers along Phetkasem Road and nearby routes.

Three theft locations were reported in Takua Pa district. The first two locations were in Khuek Khak and Bang Muang subdistricts, where suspended 30 kVA transformers with protective equipment, each valued at 206,746.41 baht, were reported stolen.

Phang Nga transformers theft
Photo via Naewna

The third was Bang Sai subdistrict, where a 33 kVA transformer worth 215,604 baht was taken from the Phang Nga 1005 route.

Multiple streetlights along Phetkasem Road and routes into the Khao Lak area were reportedly left dark after cables were cut and transformers and control equipment went missing.

Locals said the worst-affected sections were bends and isolated stretches used at night by tourists, hotel employees and residents, adding that visibility is poor, especially during rainy weather.

One complainant said the lack of lighting had continued for several days and warned that it created a dangerous atmosphere for foreign visitors travelling at night.

Phang Nga transformers theft
Photo via Naewna

Ayuwat Koetkhwan, an assistant chief in electrical system maintenance operations, said thieves had cut cables and stolen streetlight transformers at five locations along Highway 4 during the high season, including two points on the Takua Pa to Thai Mueang route.

He said the equipment was believed to belong to the Department of Highways, adding that the highways district could rent replacements from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) as the first step to restore lighting for public safety, he stated.

Between January and February, five streetlight transformers had already gone missing, including four belonging to the highways district and one belonging to a private party, he said.

Phang Nga transformers theft
Photo via Naewna

He believed the thieves were likely skilled in electrical work, estimating there were at least two offenders, and added that the stolen transformers may be dismantled for copper sold to scrap dealers.

Thairath reported that the highways district has filed reports with police at three stations in Takua Pa district.

Separately, residents also reported other thefts in Moo 4, Bang Nai Si subdistrict, including power cables and agricultural equipment taken from homes and from unattended rubber and palm plantations, and urged police to track down those responsible.

In similar news, back in October last year, streetlights were knocked out on a major highway in Chon Buri after thieves stole multiple transformers, prompting a police investigation. The theft resulted in damages exceeding 300,000 baht, according to officials.

