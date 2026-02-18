Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 18, 2026, 2:47 PM
216 1 minute read
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from ข่าวเด่นภูเก็ต

A joint operation in Phuket last night, February 17, led to the arrest of four foreign suspects and the seizure of more than 3.1 kilogrammes of cocaine, as police move to disrupt an alleged transnational drug network targeting tourists.

The operation was led by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) under Lieutenant General Achayon Kraithong, along with Phuket Provincial Police commander Major General Sinlert Sukhum and Narcotics Suppression Police Division 4 commander Major General Teera Thongrayap.

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport
Photo via ข่าวเด่นภูเก็ต

Investigators from NSB Division 4 said they received information that a group of foreign nationals was allegedly selling cocaine to tourists, particularly in entertainment venues and popular tourist areas in Phuket.

Officers gathered evidence, obtained a court-issued warrant and arrested a Nigerian suspect, which they said enabled investigators to expand the case to others linked to the network.

NSB officers joined Phuket Provincial Police, Tourist Police and Immigration Police to inspect an entertainment venue in the Bangla area of Patong, Kathu district, one of the province’s major tourist zones.

During the inspection, officers arrested two more suspects. Police said a Nigerian national was found with about one gramme of cocaine and was charged with unlawful possession of a Category 2 narcotic, while another foreign national was arrested for allegedly entering Thailand without permission.

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport
Photo via ข่าวเด่นภูเก็ต

Lieutenant General Achayon said the NSB would continue drug suppression operations in economic zones and major tourist areas, and had ordered investigators to widen the case to identify other suspects to dismantle the network.

The NSB also asked the public to report information about drugs or suspicious individuals via hotlines 1599 or 191, or to the nearest police station.

Similarly, back in December last year, Phuket administrative officers arrested a Thai man and a British national for cocaine possession during a sting operation in the Patong area. The Special Operations Unit of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Office launched the operation after receiving complaints about the sale of cocaine near Patong Beach.

Latest Thailand News
Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea

6 seconds ago
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

45 minutes ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

1 hour ago
Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

1 hour ago
Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year

1 hour ago
Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga

2 hours ago
Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

4 hours ago
YouTube outage reported worldwide early today | Thaiger Thailand News

YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

4 hours ago
Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall

4 hours ago
Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat

5 hours ago
Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket

6 hours ago
Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat

6 hours ago
TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year

6 hours ago
Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest

22 hours ago
Foreign women attend Phuket temple fair in bikinis, sparking online debate | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign women attend Phuket temple fair in bikinis, sparking online debate

22 hours ago
Monitor lizard invasion in Korat sees 200 to 300 reptiles gather | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard invasion in Korat sees 200 to 300 reptiles gather

23 hours ago
Thai environmentalist criticises Moo Deng&#8217;s living condition at zoo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai environmentalist criticises Moo Deng’s living condition at zoo

23 hours ago
Lost your license plate in Thailand? Here is what to do next | Thaiger Automotive

Lost your license plate in Thailand? Here is what to do next

23 hours ago
Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints

24 hours ago
Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites | Thaiger Thailand News

Lampang hospital explains death of Thai man following insect bites

1 day ago
Foreigners caught on CCTV stealing statue from Chiang Mai pub | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners caught on CCTV stealing statue from Chiang Mai pub

1 day ago
Foreigners jump on moving car and damage it on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigners jump on moving car and damage it on Pattaya road

1 day ago
Pattaya salon owner alleges ex-boyfriend breaks in and assaults her | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya salon owner alleges ex-boyfriend breaks in and assaults her

1 day ago
Missing British man last seen near Sukhumvit in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing British man last seen near Sukhumvit in Bangkok

1 day ago
Video of village headman firing rifle at home in Suphan Buri raises legal questions | Thaiger Thailand News

Video of village headman firing rifle at home in Suphan Buri raises legal questions

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 18, 2026, 2:47 PM
216 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.