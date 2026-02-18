Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

Published: February 18, 2026, 11:41 AM
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

A Chinese man invited a Thai transgender party entertainer to his hotel room in Pattaya, only to be attacked and robbed by her and two other transwomen.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were alerted to the incident at Easy Planet Hotel on Pattaya Sai Song Soi 4 at 4.36am yesterday, February 17. They attended the scene with rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhamasatan Foundation.

The victim, 27 year old Jiang Zili, was waiting in the hotel lobby with injuries to his head when police arrived. SiamChon News reported that his face was covered with blood, and rescuers provided first aid.

A 40 year old motorcycle taxi rider, Nawapon, was at the hotel with Jiang. He told police he was waiting for passengers at a shelter outside the hotel when the Chinese man approached him to ask for help.

Nawapon said Jiang told him that three Thai transwomen attacked him inside the hotel and stolen 20,000 baht in cash before fleeing.

Chinese man robbed by Pattaya transwomen
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

Jiang later gave a statement through an interpreter. He told police he hired a transgender party entertainer to provide services in his hotel room, and that she then contacted two friends and brought them to the accommodation.

He said he did not want the two others to come, which led to an argument. Jiang told police the entertainer and her two friends then attacked him, took his cash and escaped.

Police said they suspect the three transwomen may have planned the offence, citing that similar incidents occurred previously. Officers said they are searching for the suspects using the physical descriptions provided by Jiang.

Chinese man loses 20,000 baht to Thai transwomen
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

One recent case was reported last month, when a South Korean man told Pattaya police he was pickpocketed by a transgender suspect and a Thai woman. He said the pair sat close to him on a baht bus and secretly took his valuables.

Another case was reported in Pattaya in October, when an Indian man filed a complaint alleging that two Thai transwomen sprayed a chemical on him, attacked him and stole his belongings.

Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.