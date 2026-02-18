Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

A Chinese man invited a Thai transgender party entertainer to his hotel room in Pattaya, only to be attacked and robbed by her and two other transwomen.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were alerted to the incident at Easy Planet Hotel on Pattaya Sai Song Soi 4 at 4.36am yesterday, February 17. They attended the scene with rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhamasatan Foundation.

The victim, 27 year old Jiang Zili, was waiting in the hotel lobby with injuries to his head when police arrived. SiamChon News reported that his face was covered with blood, and rescuers provided first aid.

A 40 year old motorcycle taxi rider, Nawapon, was at the hotel with Jiang. He told police he was waiting for passengers at a shelter outside the hotel when the Chinese man approached him to ask for help.

Nawapon said Jiang told him that three Thai transwomen attacked him inside the hotel and stolen 20,000 baht in cash before fleeing.

Jiang later gave a statement through an interpreter. He told police he hired a transgender party entertainer to provide services in his hotel room, and that she then contacted two friends and brought them to the accommodation.

He said he did not want the two others to come, which led to an argument. Jiang told police the entertainer and her two friends then attacked him, took his cash and escaped.

Police said they suspect the three transwomen may have planned the offence, citing that similar incidents occurred previously. Officers said they are searching for the suspects using the physical descriptions provided by Jiang.

One recent case was reported last month, when a South Korean man told Pattaya police he was pickpocketed by a transgender suspect and a Thai woman. He said the pair sat close to him on a baht bus and secretly took his valuables.

Another case was reported in Pattaya in October, when an Indian man filed a complaint alleging that two Thai transwomen sprayed a chemical on him, attacked him and stole his belongings.