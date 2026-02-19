2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 19, 2026, 11:12 AM
181 1 minute read
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กรมควบคุมโรค กระทรวงสาธารณสุข

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported two prison public health volunteers at Thon Buri Prison tested positive for mpox after one inmate had contracted the disease and passed away. The DDC said both volunteers have mild symptoms and that the situation is under control.

The DDC said a 44 year old inmate was reported to have died from mpox on February 11. The prisoner reportedly had multiple underlying health conditions, including HIV, which caused his condition to worsen rapidly and become fatal.

Following the death, the DDC identified 49 people as at-risk contacts, including inmates and prison public health volunteers. Disease prevention and control measures were immediately introduced, including isolation and close monitoring.

Movement of prisoners in high-risk areas was suspended. Inmates with close contact with the deceased were required to have their temperature checked twice a day for 21 days, while prisoner visits were halted.

Bangkok prison confirms mpox situation under control
Photo via Facebook/ กรมควบคุมโรค กระทรวงสาธารณสุข

The DDC said the prison carried out environmental cleaning and strict management of infectious waste. Mpox vaccines were provided to a high-risk group, including 19 inmates and prison workers.

After monitoring and isolation measures were put in place, two prison public health volunteers were found to be infected. The DDC said both are in good health but developed a small, pus-filled rash. They were admitted to the Correctional Hospital.

The DDC said relevant agencies are working together to prevent the disease from spreading within the prison and to stop it from reaching areas outside the facility.

Related Articles
More mpox cases in Bangkok prison
Photo via Facebook/ กรมควบคุมโรค กระทรวงสาธารณสุข

Mpox can spread through close physical contact, respiratory droplets, or contact with contaminated materials. Symptoms commonly include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a distinctive rash that can develop into painful blisters or sores.

Most cases are mild and resolve within two to four weeks. Treatment is generally supportive and focuses on symptom relief, including controlling pain and fever, staying hydrated and preventing secondary infections. Antiviral medicines such as tecovirimat may be used in severe cases or among high-risk patients.

According to a Ministry of Public Health report aired on Thai PBS on January 30, Thailand has recorded more than 1,030 confirmed mpox cases since the outbreak began in 2022.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

2 hours ago
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

2 hours ago
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

2 hours ago
Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

2 hours ago
Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

3 hours ago
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

4 hours ago
Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road

4 hours ago
Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan

20 hours ago
Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite

20 hours ago
Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire | Thaiger Thailand News

Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire

21 hours ago
Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm

22 hours ago
Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea

22 hours ago
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

22 hours ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

23 hours ago
Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

23 hours ago
Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year

23 hours ago
Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga

1 day ago
Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

1 day ago
YouTube outage reported worldwide early today | Thaiger Thailand News

YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

1 day ago
Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall

1 day ago
Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat

1 day ago
Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket

1 day ago
Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat

1 day ago
TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year

1 day ago
Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 19, 2026, 11:12 AM
181 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.