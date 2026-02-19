2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported two prison public health volunteers at Thon Buri Prison tested positive for mpox after one inmate had contracted the disease and passed away. The DDC said both volunteers have mild symptoms and that the situation is under control.

The DDC said a 44 year old inmate was reported to have died from mpox on February 11. The prisoner reportedly had multiple underlying health conditions, including HIV, which caused his condition to worsen rapidly and become fatal.

Following the death, the DDC identified 49 people as at-risk contacts, including inmates and prison public health volunteers. Disease prevention and control measures were immediately introduced, including isolation and close monitoring.

Movement of prisoners in high-risk areas was suspended. Inmates with close contact with the deceased were required to have their temperature checked twice a day for 21 days, while prisoner visits were halted.

The DDC said the prison carried out environmental cleaning and strict management of infectious waste. Mpox vaccines were provided to a high-risk group, including 19 inmates and prison workers.

After monitoring and isolation measures were put in place, two prison public health volunteers were found to be infected. The DDC said both are in good health but developed a small, pus-filled rash. They were admitted to the Correctional Hospital.

The DDC said relevant agencies are working together to prevent the disease from spreading within the prison and to stop it from reaching areas outside the facility.

Mpox can spread through close physical contact, respiratory droplets, or contact with contaminated materials. Symptoms commonly include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a distinctive rash that can develop into painful blisters or sores.

Most cases are mild and resolve within two to four weeks. Treatment is generally supportive and focuses on symptom relief, including controlling pain and fever, staying hydrated and preventing secondary infections. Antiviral medicines such as tecovirimat may be used in severe cases or among high-risk patients.

According to a Ministry of Public Health report aired on Thai PBS on January 30, Thailand has recorded more than 1,030 confirmed mpox cases since the outbreak began in 2022.