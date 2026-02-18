Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 18, 2026, 3:35 PM
114 2 minutes read
Photo via Channel 7

Parents lodged a complaint, alleging that a hospital in Bangkok failed to properly treat three teenagers injured in an attack in the Ramkhamhaeng area, including one boy who was discharged with a bullet still in his arm.

The parents met Thanakrit Jit-areerat, Secretary to the Minister of Social Development and Human Security (M-Society), to report what they described as inadequate care despite what they said were serious injuries.

According to the parents, the three boys, aged 15 to 16, were attacked by a group of teenagers while riding motorcycles. The parents said their sons did not know the attackers and had no prior conflict with them.

They said one boy was struck on the head with a knife, another was shot in the arm, and the third suffered the most severe injuries.

The parents said the third boy was hit on the head with a rubbish bin and a motorcycle helmet, had his trousers removed, sustained burns to his genital area, and had his face cut, including a deep wound to his eyelid.

Photo via Channel 7

They said the third boy was admitted to an intensive care unit of a hospital in the Prawet district of Bangkok, while the other two were discharged with medication. The parents of the boys who were discharged said the hospital should have monitored them more closely rather than sending them home.

The parents of the boy who was shot said their son still had a bullet lodged in his arm and argued it should have been removed before he was discharged.

After receiving the complaint, Thanakrit said he coordinated with the hospital director and medical staff to clarify the case.

The hospital told officials that the boy with the head injury received stitches and an X-ray, and a doctor confirmed it was safe for him to return home.

Photo via Channel 7

The hospital said the boy with the bullet in his arm also received an X-ray, and doctors did not find damage to tissue or any vital organ, so he was allowed to go home. The hospital added that not all gunshot wounds require surgery to remove a bullet.

Thanakrit told the media that the boy with the bullet would be transferred to Rajavithi Hospital for further treatment. He said M-Society officials would supervise the case as all three victims are minors.

Thanakrit said M-Society planned to coordinate with relevant agencies to pursue legal action against the teenage attackers. The attackers’ identities have not been made public.

Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen's arm

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.