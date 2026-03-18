Thailand News | Energy Ministry says fuel stocks are stable despite pump delays, Phetchabun Youth Boxing Group faces scrutiny over free training sessions

Today we’ll be talking about a hight profile case where Pattaya security guards are being questioned over a tourist assault video, a temple trip double decker bus crash that leaves dozens injured, and a little later a bizarre incident where a syringe was found on a plate at a Phuket hotel buffet.

Thailand’s energy chief apologised after motorists faced delays and long queues at petrol stations in recent days. Officials said the country still has ample fuel reserves and that the main problem came from distribution bottlenecks rather than a lack of supply. Authorities explained that disruptions in deliveries to intermediaries pushed more demand toward retail stations, creating added pressure at pumps. The ministry said refineries remain operational and that coordination is underway with multiple agencies to speed up deliveries and prevent hoarding. Officials also urged the public not to panic-buy, insisting the overall fuel situation remains under control.

Police in Pattaya questioned five security guards after a video circulated online showing a foreign tourist being attacked on Walking Street. The footage drew strong criticism on social media and renewed concern about damage to the city’s image among visitors. Investigators said the men worked as venue security staff and were called in to explain what happened. According to their account, the incident began in the early hours of the morning as customers were being told to leave because the venue was closing. Officers are now considering legal action as they continue reviewing the case.

A double-decker bus carrying worshippers crashed into an electricity pole in Cha-am on the morning of March 17, injuring dozens of passengers. The collision snapped the pole, which fell onto the vehicle, while the damaged bus also ended up in a roadside ditch. Emergency responders treated the injured at the scene before sending them to hospital, with at least one person reported seriously hurt. Police said the coach had left Bangkok the previous night for a nine-temple pilgrimage and was heading toward Hua Hin. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken in for questioning as authorities examine the cause of the crash.

Police detained nine people after a late-night confrontation involving more than 20 migrant workers near Walking Street in Pattaya. Officers were called after reports that a group had gathered near a hotel and appeared ready to fight, with some allegedly carrying weapons. Local police, tourist police, and municipal officers moved in to contain the situation before the dispute escalated further. At the scene, officers found a large gathering that seemed poised to confront another group linked to an earlier disagreement. Among those detained were individuals identified as Myanmar nationals and Karen, while the identities of others were still being checked.

A tourist in Phuket claimed their family found what appeared to be a used syringe on a plate during a hotel seafood buffet. The complaint was shared online by a visitor who said the group had been celebrating a younger brother’s birthday while staying on the island. According to the post, the family had been eating shrimp and clams for about an hour before noticing the object after finishing the food. They said the seafood had been taken from the buffet with tongs and that staff were alerted immediately after the discovery. The family photographed the plate as evidence and chose not to continue eating, raising fresh concern about hygiene and food safety standards.

Around 200 medical workers gathered at a hospital in Chiang Rai to oppose a proposal that would require some nursing staff to work 12-hour shifts. Protesters argued the longer hours would place extra strain on workers and could have a negative effect on patient care. Demonstrators carried signs calling for humane working conditions and rejecting the idea that healthcare staff should endure exhausting schedules. A nurse representative said employees want the hospital to keep the standard eight-hour shift system instead. Staff also warned that existing shortages already make it difficult to rotate breaks properly, especially in wards handling a wide variety of cases.

Education authorities are weighing a nationwide move to ban mobile phone use in Thai classrooms as part of an effort to improve concentration and learning conditions. The proposal follows a Bangkok initiative encouraging students to hand their phones to teachers during lessons so they can focus more fully in class. Officials said the measure is intended to reduce distractions as well as concerns tied to excessive screen time and related behaviour. At present, schools are still allowed to set their own policies, but the issue is due to be discussed at an upcoming executive meeting. If approved, the changes could begin with the 2026 academic year.

A boxing group in Phetchabun says police tried to treat its free youth training sessions as an unauthorised boxing event. The issue emerged after a local figure posted online asking senior officials to review a complaint filed against the organisers. According to the group, teenagers had simply gathered to train and offer free lessons to younger participants rather than stage a formal competition. They argued the activity involved no ticket sales, fighter payments, referees, or official results, and therefore should not fall under the law governing licensed boxing events. The dispute has now drawn wider attention, with supporters saying the youngsters were only trying to exercise and build a positive community activity.