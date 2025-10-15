Thailand video news | Thailand and Cambodia sign ceasefire agreement, Thailand aims for 12 million visitors in the upcoming high season

In Thailand Video News, Alex and Jay bring you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia — from the upcoming ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia that’s drawing Donald Trump to the region, to foreigners making headlines with fake guns and drug parties. Plus, an update on the weather: winter is coming, and Thailand is setting its sights high for the peak tourist season.

During the ASEAN summit, Thailand and Cambodia reached an agreement to formalise a ceasefire in their border conflict. The accord is intended to stabilise tensions and open the way for diplomatic resolution of disputes. Malaysia and other regional actors played mediating roles in facilitating the talks. The agreement includes commitments to reduce hostilities and consider mechanisms for joint border oversight. The deal is seen as a critical step in restoring calm to the fragile Thai-Cambodian border. President Trump will be flying to Malaysia on October 26 to witness the signing of the declaration dubbed the Kuala Lumpur Accord.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that tackling scam operations is one of four non-negotiable prerequisites for Thailand in its negotiations with Cambodia. He linked the fight against online fraud and scam call centres to border security and regional trust, especially following pressure from South Korea. The Thai government aims to signal seriousness in curbing scams as part of its broader diplomacy and border conflict management. Officials believe doing so will strengthen Thailand’s position in bilateral discussions. The issue underscores how cybercrime is now entwined with geopolitics in the region.

A woman identified as “Film” entered a rented house belonging to a sub-district administrative official in Udon Thani and made herself at home, cooking, showering, drinking, and unpacking belongings. The tenant, Aoy, discovered the intruder and filmed scenes of disarray: open cupboards, clutter, and the woman wrapped in a towel. When asked, Film remained silent or confused, and police later escorted her back to her home and asked relatives to monitor her condition. Locals said she had a history of methamphetamine use and mental instability. It’s unclear if any legal or medical intervention will follow.

A stupa over 120 years old in Nakhon Phanom province collapsed following recent heavy downpours. The structure, an important local monument, crumbled in part due to erosion and water damage. No injuries were reported, but the collapse has alarmed cultural heritage authorities and local residents. Restoration plans are being discussed to rebuild or stabilise the ruins. The incident highlights growing concerns over the impact of extreme weather on historic sites.

Following a complaint from a French national, authorities arrested four individuals identified as Israeli soldiers during a drug party on Koh Pha Ngan. The site was reportedly hosting a gathering where illegal substances were consumed and traded. Investigators are examining the case to determine the nature of the drug operation and the roles of each suspect. The arrests signal a crackdown on illicit nightlife activity in tourist zones. Authorities say more operations may follow to ensure safety and lawfulness in popular destinations.

Thailand’s tourism authority is investigating a Chinese tour guide accused of coercing tourists to purchase souvenirs and making threats if they refused. Allegations include pressure tactics and intimidation, which violate trust and regulations in the tourism sector. Local authorities are gathering statements and evidence to determine if formal charges or sanctions should be imposed. Officials emphasise that foreign guides must adhere to conduct rules or risk license suspension. The case has drawn attention to the protection of tourists and the accountability of guides.

Police in Bangkok arrested an Indian national after he was seen wielding what appeared to be a firearm in Siam Square. Bystanders reported that the weapon was likely counterfeit, but the man’s actions created panic and attracted law enforcement intervention. He was detained at the scene, questioned, and taken into custody for further investigation. Authorities are verifying his motive, background, and whether any charges will be filed. The case prompted security checks in one of the city’s busiest commercial districts.

The Tourism Ministry has set a target of attracting 12 million tourists in Thailand’s next high season to spur recovery in the travel sector. The plan includes promotions, infrastructure readiness, and targeting key markets to meet or exceed this goal. Officials believe strong demand exists, especially in Asia, and hope to capture pent-up travel momentum. Efforts will also focus on balancing tourist flow across regions to spread economic benefits. The success of this target is seen as a barometer of post-pandemic tourism revival.