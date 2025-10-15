SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s railway authority has filed a court case to reclaim land in Buriram, alleging it was unlawfully occupied by a company and a political figure.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched legal action to reclaim two plots of land in the Khao Kradong area of Buriram, allegedly occupied unlawfully by Karuna Chidchob and Silachai Buriram Co. Ltd.

The case was filed at the Buriram Provincial Court yesterday, October 14, and seeks to revoke land title deeds numbered 8564 and 3466. According to the SRT legal team, the titles were issued unlawfully on SRT-owned land, based on findings by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and a Supreme Court ruling.

SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan | News by Thaiger
Photo of Karuna Chidchob courtesy of KhaoSod

The SRT has requested that the court cancel the deeds and issue an order requiring Karuna and Silachai Buriram Co. Ltd. to vacate the plots. The agency also wants all structures and possessions removed and the land restored to its original condition before being returned to the SRT.

In addition to the eviction request, the SRT is seeking compensation for unauthorised use of the land over the past year. The claim includes interest at a rate of 5% per annum, starting from the filing date until full repayment is completed.

The legal proceedings follow a directive signed by SRT Governor Weerasak Amrapal, who greenlit the court filing in an official letter dated September 29. That order followed earlier correspondence on September 12, naming plot 3466 as being held by Silachai Buriram (1991) Co. Ltd. and plot 8564 as held by Karuna, reported KhaoSod.

SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon

The land in question is located in a high-profile area near the popular Khao Kradong volcano park, a tourist attraction known for its scenic views and cultural significance in Buriram. The dispute has attracted public attention, not only due to the land’s prime location but also due to the political connections of those involved.

Karuna is a member of a prominent political family in Buriram, long associated with regional influence and national politics. The Chidchob name has frequently been tied to development projects and business interests throughout the province.

