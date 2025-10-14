French tourist’s complaint leads to arrest of 4 Israeli soldiers in Koh Pha Ngan drug party

Police uncover cocaine and ecstasy stash after noise complaint raid

Petch Petpailin
October 14, 2025
Photo via MGR Online

A complaint from a French national led to the arrest of four Israeli soldiers who threw a drug party at a villa on Koh Pha Ngan, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani.

Koh Pha Ngan Tourist Police received a complaint through the 1155 hotline from a French tourist at 2.40am today, October 14, reporting that a neighbouring villa was playing loud music and holding a noisy party, causing disturbance and annoyance. Despite being warned, the noise continued.

Officers then raided the villa following the complaint and found four foreigners at the party. They were identified as Israeli nationals aged between 26 and 27, known only as Daniel, David, Kefia, and Guy.

Police checked their documents and confirmed that they had entered and were staying in the country legally. Officers issued a warning not to cause further disturbance.

During the operation, police noticed suspicious behaviour and discovered drugs on a dining table. A further search revealed that the four Israelis were in possession of 0.59 grammes of cocaine and 1.37 grammes of ecstasy found in one of their wallets.

Israeli Koh Pha Ngan drug party
Photo via MGR Online

The suspects claimed they were Israeli soldiers on leave and admitted that the drugs belonged to them. They said they had bought the drugs from an Israeli friend, whose full name they did not know, to use at a party celebrating the end of a war.

Around 10 to 15 Israelis attended the gathering, but only four remained when police arrived. They told officers that their friends had gradually returned to their accommodation, leaving the four of them to continue the party, chat, and take the drugs.

Related Articles
Israel soldiers arrested on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand
Photo via MGR Online

Police took the four Israelis for drug testing, which showed that Daniel and Kefia tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine, while David and Guy tested positive for cocaine.

All four were charged with possession of Category 1 and Category 2 drugs for personal use. They were taken, along with the evidence, to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for legal proceedings.

Another drug party was busted at a condominium in Phuket in July, leading to the arrest of two Thai men and a Russian national. Due to the small amount of drugs found, police identified them only as drug users, not dealers.

Drug party raided Koh Pha Ngan Surat Thani
Photo via MGR Online

