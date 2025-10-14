Indian man caught after wielding fake gun at Siam Square in Bangkok

Photo via DailyNews

An Indian man allegedly caused a disturbance while holding a gun-shaped lighter in a Bangkok shopping district yesterday, October 13. Authorities suspect he was under the influence of cannabis.

Officers from Pathumwan Police Station were called to the Siam Square area near the Siam BTS Station at around 4pm. Thai and foreign shoppers panicked as a foreign man screamed and brandished what appeared to be a small firearm while pacing back and forth outside a hotel.

The man was later identified as 41 year old Indian national Thadani Sahil Ram. He allegedly shouted and threatened passers-by with the gun, which was later confirmed to be a lighter shaped like a firearm.

Police officers apprehended the man when he was momentarily distracted and escorted him to the station for further legal proceedings.

A search of his person and belongings revealed no illegal items. According to Matichon, the man’s violent behaviour was reportedly triggered by the effects of excessive cannabis use. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Indian fake gun Siam Bangkok
Photo via DailyNews

The Indian man was charged with two offences under Thai law:

  • Section 392 of the Criminal Law: Causing another person to feel fear or panic through threats. The penalty is imprisonment for up to one month, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 397 of the Criminal Law: Bullying, oppressing, threatening, embarrassing, or causing annoyance to another person. The penalty is a fine of up to 5,000 baht.
Indian gun-shaped lighter Bangkok
Photo via DailyNews

Police issued a public warning, urging others not to engage in similar behaviour, noting that even imitation weapons can lead to legal punishment.

Some Thai netizens expressed dissatisfaction with what they viewed as lenient penalties. They called for the man’s visa to be revoked, his deportation, and for him to be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand in the future.

Foreign man threatens Bangkok shoppers with fake gun
Photo via Matichons

A similar incident occurred in mid-September in Phuket, where another foreign man walked naked through a street in Patong and attacked a police officer who tried to subdue him. Police eventually restrained the man and placed him in handcuffs to prevent further violence.

However, in this case, officers did not clarify what punishment, if any, was issued against the man in that case.

